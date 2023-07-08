On the eve of a new season of B&B Full of Love Art Rooijakkers continues Tour d’Amour by old acquaintances. He speaks to twelve former participants, who have all continued in their own way after the recordings. This is how they are now.

Hans (France)

In Dégagnac, France, horseman Hans went looking for his own ‘noble damsel’ last year. Five single women came to his B&B on the hunt for love and viewers eventually saw him left with Petra. The relationship appears to have lasted only about six months and Petra now lives in the Netherlands again. ,,I’m so easygoing and nonchalant, that didn’t quite fit with Petra’s ideas”, explains Hans. While he seems fairly calm under the breakup, Petra is “really sorry” that things didn’t work out between the two. “It feels like I failed. I would have loved to have made it work,” she says with tears in her eyes.

Ted (Madeira)

None of the four men had succeeded in conquering the heart of the now 69-year-old Ted on the Portuguese flower island of Madeira. Although: Ted and Ben do not seem to have lost sight of each other after the recordings. The two still speak regularly and soon Ben will even visit Madeira again. There is also a good chance that he can immediately roll up his sleeves, because Ted is busy building a new B&B. ,,There will be a lot of people who think, what’s the use of that old cake with a B&B, but I really enjoy meeting and receiving people. So, go ahead with that build.”

Ted © RTL



Roxanne (Netherlands)

Roxanne was in 2021 B&B Full of Love to see. There seemed to be a spark between her and candidate Mitch, but in the end the two turned out not to be made for each other. A year later, Roxanne found love with Dirk. And the couple has big plans. “We will not only live together, but also do business. In fact, we would also like to start a campsite here.” On to a bright future!

Martin (Portugal)

Martijn has with his participation in B&B Full of Love a turbulent period. Where he was in tears about Marian’s departure, he fell ‘instantly in love’ with Fenna not much later. However, she spoke of a ‘slight itch’. Still, things blossomed: in August, the two made their relationship official and Fenna even moved in with Martijn. But against all expectations, Fenna turned out not to be able to settle in the Portuguese Deixa-O-Resto. She left for the Algarve. Martijn has therefore made a difficult decision: this is his last summer in the bed and breakfast and after that he will follow his great love Fenna. There are plenty of future plans. “In a few years a nice place close to the beach and who knows, maybe a child one day,” says Fenna. See also A march with torches in honor of Bandera was held in Kiev

Martin and Fenna © RTL



Debbie (Italy)

Debbie also did not find love in the RTL dating program, but has now completely settled with her Italian boyfriend Vincenzo. Their love was sealed with a baby: Debbie gave birth to son Giuseppe in April. She sold her charming B&B Casa Santangelo in Salerno, Italy, to a Dutchman and has bought a ‘glamping’ still to be built. Presenter Rooijakkers could not have imagined this two years ago. Debbie: ,,Life can turn out like this, Art.”

Vincent (Italy)

In Valduggia, northern Italy, Vincent and Monique fell in love with each other during the recordings. Rooijakkers had good hopes, but the relationship ended anyway. After returning to the Netherlands, Monique went back again, after which she and Vincent found out after a few days that the love did not last. But don’t worry: Vincent is now very happy with Jessica. The two already knew each other through Tinder, but Jessica sought rapprochement again after the program. The rest is history. “Well, my Italian dream has come true. And also ended up with a dream woman. Arrivederci!” concludes Vincent.

Jacob (Portugal)

Jacob tried through B&B Full of Love to get a wife in 2021, but that failed miserably. He received four women who did not click at all. After the recordings he did have a relationship with one of the letter writers who was not featured in the program, but that eventually broke down. Jacob had to find love and so he created an account on dating app Tinder after the breakup. There he met Solange, who has even moved in with him. The lovebirds cannot keep their hands off each other, Art Rooijakkers noted. And another plus: Solange, like Jacob, loves it body sheets. If no match made in heaven is… See also French take to streets against Macron's pension reform

Jacob and Solange © RTL



Natasha (France)

She was looking for an active man with spirit, who enjoys chatting and who also just had to become a best friend. In the end, several guests passed by in Natasja’s accommodation in Blèves, France, but none turned out to be a perfect match. Still, some love blossomed somewhere in the B&B, because lodger Menno hooked up with another guest there. In the meantime Natasja is no longer alone, she has been running the B&B with Huub for six months now, whom she knows from the past and with whom she recently came into contact again. ,,I am very happy.”

Richard (Portugal)

From the moment the cheerful and very tall Simone arrived in sunny Portimão, she seemed like the ideal match for Richard. But their relationship also did not last: Texel native Richard announced in August 2022 that he was no longer together with Simone. During Art’s visit, Richard proudly shows off the campsite, which he is working hard on. And, says Richard beaming: there is a woman in his life. The two met online and have never seen each other, but according to Richard, it’s all right. “I have a very good feeling about this one. I had actually planned to throw in the towel, I thought: sort it all out. But the moment you stop, you often meet the right one.”

Richard © RTL



Caroline (Austria)

Caroline quickly became known as an avid cleaner in television-watching Netherlands, after she liked to give her guests a cleaning cloth. It turned out that none of her guests liked her charms and Caroline was left alone in the Austrian village of Bad Kleinkirchheim. When she no longer had guests due to the corona measures, she was forced to close her B&B and moved back to the Netherlands. The travel jitters came back quickly, because she left for Austria again, but decided to completely change course after 2.5 months. She is now looking for a B&B in Italy – together with her dog Roosje of course. See also Popular Perseid meteor shower is underway; how to watch

Hans (Italy)

A pickle riot, awkward moments and an ex-wife who was still walking around: enough happened in Hans’ bed and breakfast. But he did not find love. He did realize through his participation that the situation with his ex-wife Libera was unsustainable: they had to part ways. That did not work, as it turned out Friday evening. Libera and Hans still run the bed and breakfast together. And the house? It hasn’t been sold yet either. In the meantime, Hans has not been idle when it comes to dating, but it did not lead to a serious relationship. “I certainly still believe in love, but with both feet firmly on the ground,” says Hans.

Hans and Libera © RTL



Astrid (Austria)

Perhaps one of the most talked-about contestants of B&B Full of Love: Astrid. At first she didn’t seem to be open to a new man in her life, but Harmjan unleashed something in her. Quite a few outbursts preceded that and it seemed that the two would not end up together. But in the final episode of the RTL 4 program, the surprise was great when she turned out to have kept in touch with Harmjan. And now the two are even getting married. “He thinks I’m worth something and I think that’s very nice.”

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: