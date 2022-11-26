With the month of November ending, we can talk about a new treatment that could change lives. This is an intervention that can cure prostate cancer in just one hour. Without the need for surgery, the procedure involves only directed electrical currents.

It is a giant step forward in the treatment of prostate cancer and has already been performed on several patients in the UK.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, with around one in six men expected to be diagnosed with it in their lifetime. As the title of an article recently published by Visão reads, “at age 80, more than 80% of men will have prostate cancer”. Although the same article mentions that the disease, which is still a taboo, “kills 1,800 men a year in Portugal”, it also recalls that, if diagnosed in time, “it has great possibilities of being treated and cured”.

Usually, patients have to undergo a surgical removal of the prostate gland and, in some cases, may need radiotherapy after this procedure, to increase their chances of cure. Common treatments are invasive, painful and can result in permanent damage. For example, after radical prostatectomy, patients can no longer ejaculate during intercourse, meaning they are unable to conceive this way.

With technological advances and the increasingly wide range of tools and devices that medicine has at its disposal, we know very encouraging conclusions, mainly regarding diseases as devastating as cancer.

Today, we talk to you about prostate cancer and a solution that could be revolutionary. After all, the pioneering treatment can cure this type of cancer without damaging healthy tissues and impairing important functions for the patient’s well-being.

According to ZME Science, a team of doctors at University College London Hospital (UCLH) used the NanoKnife system to perform a minimally invasive, image-guided procedure on six prostate cancer patients in the UK.

The procedure, which uses the system manufactured by AngioDynamics, based in New York, takes just one hour and allows patients to return home the same day, without the hospital having to allocate resources for their postoperative hospitalization, for several days or weeks.

“What attracted me most was the fact that the chance of collateral damage is very low. With some of the treatments it felt a bit like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut – quite literally.”

It was all done in one day, which was great. When the general anesthesia wore off, I felt absolutely fine, without any pain. It couldn’t have gone better.

Revealed Neil Gershon, 70 years old, one of the patients who participated in the debut of the procedure at UCLH, in the United Kingdom.

Non-invasive treatment delivers hope

As shared by ZME Science, thin needles were inserted through the skin of patients, guided by magnetic resonance imaging, right next to the tumors. When short electrical impulses were fired through these electrodes, the cancer cell membranes began to disintegrate, destroying the tumour.

“Cells with holes in the wall are a bit like sinking ships: they start taking in water, they start losing their own contents, they try to escape and keep up, but eventually they can’t keep up and the cells die.”

Explained Michael Moser, a surgeon at the University of Saskatchewan, who has worked with this experimental procedure and reported great success.

As the treatment can be carried out with extreme precision, surrounding healthy tissue is spared and patients do not have to face strenuous side effects that they would face after ordinary surgery. The procedure is particularly advantageous in cases where tumors grow in difficult places.

Three years of data showed that patients undergoing the NanoKnife had only a 10% retreatment rate. What’s more, incontinence rates for the new treatment were just 1%, similar to other targeted treatments, compared with rates between 10% and 20% for those undergoing traditional surgery. Around 9 out of 10 men were left with good erectile function.

Now, doctors are hoping to see the new technique reach hospitals across the UK, as it doesn’t require as much training as others that already exist.