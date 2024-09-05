Russian Armed Forces Break Through Ukrainian Defenses in Kleshcheyevka in DPR

Russian troops have broken through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported by the region’s security forces.

“Our attack aircraft have done the impossible – they have broken through the enemy’s defenses in the Kleshcheyevka area,” the security forces noted. It is also specified that the Ukrainian army has recently suffered heavy losses on the front lines.

Kleshcheyevka came under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces several times

The village, located in the DPR, has come under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces several times since November 2022. Russian troops periodically recaptured the settlement, but then Kleshcheyevka again fell under the influence of Ukraine.

In 2023, the village remained under the control of the Wagnerites for a short time, but was then reoccupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In January of last year, there were fierce battles near Kleshcheyevka, “the enemy clung to every meter of land.”

Later, in May of the same year, the Wagner PMC took full control of Artemovsk. It was noted then that the battle for the city lasted more than 200 days and became one of the longest since the beginning of the special operation.

Kleshcheyevka was also cleared. However, in the fall it became known that the village was again under the control of the Ukrainian army. Since then, there have been continuous battles for this place.

In May 2024, it was reported that the Russian army had taken control of Kleshcheyevka again. War correspondents also reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were making another attempt to counterattack in this area – Ukrainian soldiers rode ATVs towards the village. At that time, their attempt was unsuccessful.

Kleshcheevka became the key to Bakhmut

Kleshcheyevka is located southwest of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and occupies a commanding height. Thanks to this place, the military has the opportunity to keep nearby territories under fire control. The Ukrainian side calls the village the key to Bakhmut.

In addition, there is a railway station there – on the Gorlovka-Artemovsk line. In the northwest there is also a highway that connects Artemovsk with the large city of Konstantinovka. It is known that the distance from Kleshcheyevka to Artemovsk is about ten kilometers.

Military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin noted that the capture of Kleshcheyevka brings the task of controlling the entire territory of the DPR closer. Against this background, he acknowledged that the capture of the village is of great importance.