Tuesday evening, September 8, representatives of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition – Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov arrived in Ukraine from Belarus… This info “FACTS” was confirmed by the Ukrainian border guards. In response to the official model of Minsk, Kravtsov and Rodnenkov allegedly “broke by” the border, however within the video printed in Telegram channel the state tv information company, it’s clear that there is no such thing as a discuss of any breakthrough. In response to FACTS, Rodnenkov and Kravtsov arrived on the Ukrainian checkpoint in a BMW automobile.

The accompanying ATN_NEWS textual content says that the companion of Kravtsov and Rodnenkov, Maria Kolesnikova, was allegedly thrown out of the automobile, however this fragment just isn’t on the video. The exit story raises a number of questions, because it seems to be like a compelled expulsion from the nation. Because it turned recognized later, as a way to keep in Belarus, Kolesnikova tore her passport at the border…

Analyst Igar Tyshkevich in his Youtube channel examined the state of affairs intimately and identified its oddities. Particularly, he spoke intimately concerning the Aleksandrovka-Vilcha checkpoint, by which Rodnenkov and Kravtsov allegedly entered Ukraine. There’s a pretty lengthy distance between the Ukrainian and Belarusian checkpoints and there’s one other barrier from the aspect of Ukraine.

“The footage from the digital camera exhibits that the automated barrier opens and the automobile leaves the checkpoint. Because of this the automobile leaves the checkpoint and goes to the village of Aleksandrovka, after which in the direction of the Ukrainian border “, – says Tyshkevich.

He notes a number of oddities of the official model – there is no such thing as a discuss of a breakthrough, for the reason that video exhibits that the automobile handed the checkpoint cleanly.

“The automobile may have stopped if some inventive folks determined to cease the automobile, for instance, in Aleksandrovka. There may very well be one thing that the Belarusian tv doesn’t speak about. Then, maybe, there was an try to shortly drive to Ukrainian territory “, Says the analyst.

As reported by “FACTS”, Kolesnikova, Rodnenkov and Kravtsov disappeared on September 7. For nearly a day nothing was recognized about them.

