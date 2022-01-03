In two years’ time there will be electric cars for sale that can travel more than a thousand kilometers on a full battery charge. Mercedes-Benz is leading this development with a new generation of cars that will see the light of day in 2024.











The brand hopes to force a breakthrough with this, because surveys repeatedly show that consumers do not want electric cars because they do not go as far as petrol or diesel cars. Moreover, they need many hours to be ‘filled up’ with electricity again. “We want our new generation of cars to be charged within 15 minutes to be able to drive at least 300 kilometers further,” said Markus Schäfer, the technical chief of Mercedes-Benz, to this news site. That charging speed will also be a fact from 2024, he promises.

Mercedes does not limit the technology to a large limousine or SUV, but will first apply it in compact family cars and middle class cars. The car manufacturer is serious about convincing the general public to start driving electrically. According to Schäfer, consumers do not have to worry that the new models will be much more expensive than comparable petrol and diesel cars. Partly because governments, like the Dutch, still subsidize electric driving, the additional cost will probably be manageable in the future.

“But”, Schäfer adds, “it will still be inevitable in the coming years to make electric cars more expensive than fuel cars. That simply entails the development and the required technology. Although we are working hard in our development departments to eliminate the price difference as quickly as possible.” Mercedes wants to increasingly produce the batteries in-house. The development is already done entirely in-house.

The advanced technology that makes the long range possible is today presented for the first time in a concept model, the EQXX. All the knowledge that Mercedes-Benz currently has in-house to make electric cars as efficient as possible has been put into this. According to Schäfer, the development team of the Formula 1 racing stable of Mercedes-Benz has made an important contribution.

When asked, Schäfer reveals the secret of the enormous driving range: “We have developed a new battery pack that is half the size and also 30 percent lighter than the battery pack in our current top model EQS.” Just to be clear, that EQS is a brand new model that has only just arrived in showrooms.

The battery pack of the EQXX is less than 100 kWh. The electric powertrain works with a voltage of more than 900 volts. That is even more than the 800 volts that Porsche, Audi and Hyundai/Kia currently use, while most brands, such as BMW, still work with 400 volts. In addition, the engineers have made innovations in the cooling system of the battery pack. The result is extremely efficient energy consumption: less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. Super-thin solar panels in the roof ensure that the car can travel a maximum of 25 kilometers on exclusively solar energy.

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 car

The concept model EQXX also reveals that such a large range is only achievable with an extremely streamlined car: the drag coefficient (CW) is only 0.17. Tires with very low rolling resistance have also been used. Furthermore, every effort has been made to keep the weight as low as possible. For example, the so-called subframe of the chassis is exceptionally lightweight and in fact a copy of the subframe as used in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 car. The EQXX weighs 1750 kg, which is not much for an electric car of this size and especially for a car with such a range.

Important innovations can also be seen in computers and software, mainly intended to limit power consumption. The large number of computers in the modern car has been reduced to just four in the EQXX. In addition, many computer functions are put to sleep when they are not needed. Artificial intelligence plays a major role here. The screens used also consume much less power than before. In fact, everything has been reduced to one high-tech display that is fully integrated into the surface of the dashboard and is therefore no longer placed in the car as a separate display.

“This is not a show car, but a statement,” says Markus Schäfer about the EQXX. “We want to use this to show how we will push the boundaries of electric driving in the coming years.” Schäfer says he does not assume that all buyers need a car with more than a thousand kilometers of driving range. “We will therefore also release versions that do not travel as far and are therefore cheaper.”

At the same time, Schäfer emphasizes that a large range is essential for the breakthrough of the electric car. “Many people do not yet dare to drive electric, for fear that the batteries are empty and that they have to stand at a charging station for hours. If it can be found at all.”

The fear is partly justified, according to Schäfer. “Because in the coming years you will still not find enough charging stations all over the world. Although it varies from country to country, the charging network is nowhere near comparable to the current worldwide network of gas stations. And I don’t expect that to change before 2030.”

