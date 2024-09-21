A few hours ago the Verona Public Prosecutor’s Office advanced a hypothesis regarding the tragedy that occurred in BlackboardAccording to investigators, the woman may have shot her son in the head before committing suicide.

House of the accident

What is the truth?

Lavagno Massacre: Investigators are investigating what happened

One of the topics of crime news what has been talked about most in the last few days is precisely related to what happened in Blackboarda small town in the province of Verona. In a small villa a tragedy occurred which led to the death Alexandra Spiazzia 58-year-old woman.

The son a 15-year-old, however, was injured, but unfortunately his conditions are still very serious and he is fighting between life and death. The investigators therefore focused on what could have happened and the dynamics that led to this epilogue.

Unfortunately these will be the crucial hours for the boy who shows no signs of improvement. At the moment none of the family members have been registered as suspects, while the father has been heard as a witness.

The hypothesis of the Verona Prosecutor’s Office emerges

To pronounce on what happened the Verona Prosecutor’s Officewho has advanced a hypothesis that could be very close to reality. According to the police, the woman could have shot her son in the head and only subsequently opted for the suicide.

Scene of the crime

This is exactly what is being investigated while, in the meantime, doctors are doing everything they can to try to save the life of this boy, victim of the events. The 15-year-old is still in reserved prognosis at the Borgo Trento hospital where he was admitted to the neuro-resuscitation department.

You will then have to follow a therapy that allows him to defeat the injuries reported and, above all, have the right support regarding medical treatment. At the moment the drugs are doing everything they can to keep him alive but it is still too early to say.