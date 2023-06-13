Home page politics

Jacob von Sass

The Ukrainian military’s counter-offensive has been underway for a few days. It delivers bitter fights against the Russian soldiers.

Donetsk – According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s widely announced counter-offensive against its occupier Russia has been underway for a few days. According to the government in Kiev, the domestic armed forces repeatedly encounter strong resistance from Vladimir Putin’s troops. Despite this, seven villages in the Donetsk region that had been occupied by Russian troops since the start of the Ukraine war last year are said to have been recaptured.

According to its own statements, the Ukraine is making small gains in territory every day in its ongoing counter-offensive. In the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian army has advanced by 200 to 250 meters in various places, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar announced on Telegram on June 13. They cleared an area totaling three square kilometers near the southern port city of Berdyansk. The day before Maljar had written that the advance of the troops in the Donetsk and Tavriysk regions was 6.5 kilometers. The area of ​​​​the territory taken under control is 90 square kilometers.” In addition, the Ukrainians took 16 square kilometers in the Bakhmut region.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a rocket in the Donetsk region. Russia again suffered heavy losses. © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Major breakthrough in Ukrainian counter-offensive not in sight: Russians destroy tanks

However, the counter-offensive is not going well on all fronts. The Russian military probably recently destroyed the first Leopard 2 tank from Germany. The American Think Tank Institute for the Study of War Commenting on the current situation in the war zone, “Ukrainian forces have liberated several cities, but claims of a Ukrainian ‘breakthrough’ are premature at this point.”

The think-tank went on to write: "Russia's military remains dangerous and Ukrainian forces are certainly facing an uphill battle, but Ukraine has not yet deployed most of its counter-offensive forces and Russian defenses are not in all sectors of the front line equally strong." So it is not surprising that the Ukrainians had to accept losses in view of the strong Russian defense lines in the south and east of the country.