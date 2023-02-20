Two women aged 31 and 47 have recovered the use of the arm and partially also of the hand, left paralyzed after a stroke, thanks to the electrical stimulation of the spinal cord: they are the first two patients to experiment with this new therapeutic possibility, developed by the research group led by the American Universities of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon. Among the coordinators of the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, also two Italians who work at the University of Pittsburgh: Marco Capogrosso and Elvira Pirondini.

“This was a first pilot study that we had to interrupt after 4 weeks,” the two researchers told ANSA: “We have already obtained funding of $8 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to extend the trial and we hope to reach clinical use of this technology in 5-10 years”. Also coordinated by Carnegie Mellon’s Douglas Weber, the researchers implanted a pair of electrodes in the neck, which deliver impulses to activate nerve cells within the spinal cord. In this way, the activity of the muscles weakened by the stroke can be amplified, while still leaving the patient with full control of the movement, which occurs only when he decides it. Tests showed immediate improvement: the two women were able to grab objects and open a lock, previously impossible tasks. “Usually, when you have a spinal cord injury, you try to bypass the interruption to re-establish the transmission of nerve impulses,” observe Capogrosso and Pirondini. «With the stroke, however, the rupture that occurs between the nerve cells of the brain and spinal cord is incomplete, therefore – they continue – instead of completely replacing the signal we decided to amplify it: in this way, patients do not have to learn from scratch to using this technology, they just use their brains.”

For Silvestro Micera, of the Biorobotics Institute of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, who was the mentor of the two researchers, «it is a very interesting experiment from the point of view of clinical potential and which sees very refined bioengineering solutions. With this study – Micera tells ANSA – we have gone from spinal cord injuries to damage to the central nervous system caused by a stroke, then from the lower to the upper limbs, but the complexity of the control required in particular for hand movements adds a higher degree of difficulty. In fact, 75% of people affected by stroke report a lasting deficit in motor control of the arm and hand, which severely limits physical independence and for which there is currently no cure. Despite the obstacle, however, the progress achieved was remarkable: «one of the two patients recovered almost completely, she was also able to draw a map and perhaps – say Pirondini and Capogrosso – the improvements seen in the second patient were even more significant because she was suffering from an almost total paralysis». The study also led to a completely unexpected result: “We discovered that the improvements persisted even when the stimulation had been deactivated, after four weeks”, commented the two Italian researchers, and the check that took place one month after the end of the experimentation showed that the two patients had not regressed. This finally opens up a possibility for the future of stroke therapies: «Thanks to this first success – conclude the two researchers – we hope to increase attention on stroke, an extremely underestimated problem which, globally, affects an adult out of four over the age of 25.