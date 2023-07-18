Breakthrough in the murder of Thomas Bricca, father and son arrested

Carried out the investigation into the murder of Thomas Bricca, the 19-year-old killed in Alatri, in the province of Frosinone, on 30 January: two people, in fact, were arrested by the carabinieri on the morning of Tuesday 18 July.

These are Roberto and Mattia Toson, father and son respectively, who had already been entered in the register of suspects for the murder of the young man.

No useful evidence for the investigations had been found on the cell phones of the two suspects: in the last few hours, however, important new elements would have emerged from the victim’s cell phone.

Thomas Bricca was shot and killed by two people riding a scooter who then vanished without trace.

The evening before the crime, in the historic center of Alatri, there had been a dispute at the end of which Francesco Dell’Uomo, the victim’s uncle by marriage, had been beaten and hung from a balustrade in the void.

This was done by a rival group of the Tosons which also included a boy of Moroccan origins, Omar Haudy. On the evening of the murder, Thomas Bricca was with a group of friends including Omar and both wore the same light-colored jacket.

From the beginning, the investigators had assumed that it had been a punitive expedition by the Tosons for the attack on Dell’Uomo.