Missing since 2007: Maddie McCann disappeared in Portugal without a trace. (Archive image) © Real Madrid Tv/dpa

There is still no trace of Maddie McCann, now investigators have apparently been able to find new evidence in the suspect’s van from Germany.

Praia da Luz – This year marks the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of little Maddie, and there is still no trace of the little girl from Great Britain. A man from Germany has been under suspicion for two years. On the anniversary of the disappearance, Hans Christian Wolters from the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office apparently spoke on Portuguese TV. Wolters also commented on a lead that could potentially bring about a breakthrough in the case.

Numerous investigators have been trying to solve the disappearance of little Maddie McCann for years. Officials from Great Britain, Portugal and, for the past two years, also from Germany are investigating the crime against the little girl. Can the 45-year-old suspect from Germany be proven to be involved? Now the public prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters apparently spoke on Portuguese TV. Like the British Sun reported, Wolters is said to have spoken on Portuguese television on the occasion of the 15th anniversary.

Missing Maddie McCann: Prosecutors speak out – apparently new evidence

Just a few days ago, a letter made the headlines. It is said to have been written by the 45-year-old German who is currently in prison. In it, Christian B. claims to have done “almost nothing”. Two years ago, in June 2020, the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig surprisingly stated that a German could be involved in the mysterious criminal case. A possible involvement of Christian B. in the crime against little Maddie McCann has since been examined. But when will the breakthrough come? Can little Maddie’s disappearance be resolved?

Like the British Sun reported, investigators are said to have succeeded in discovering new tracks in the 45-year-old’s mobile home. According to the information, these traces are fibers from the pajamas that little Maddie was wearing at the time of her disappearance. the Sun also quotes Hans Christian Wolters from the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig. Accordingly, Wolters confirmed on Portuguese TV that new evidence could be found in the Maddie McCann case. Also the district newspaper reported about the current events.

Maddie McCann: Prosecutor from Germany comments on TV – investigators apparently find fibers

Accordingly, Wolters was asked about the possible new evidence in the conversation. The prosecutor replied: “It is not forensic evidence, it is evidence and based on our evidence we are certain that he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann. We are sure that he killed Madeleine. ”In the TV conversation, Wolters was explicitly asked whether something had been found in the motorhome of the 45-year-old from Germany that belonged to little Maddie McCann. As the Sun further reported, Wolters is said to have said that details of the investigation could not be disclosed. The public prosecutor from Braunschweig said: “I don’t want to deny it”. Wolters later added “because the suspect has not yet been informed”.

The presumption of innocence still applies to the 45-year-old suspect from Germany. It remains unclear whether the man, who has multiple convictions, can be proven to have been involved in Maddie McCann’s crime.