Breakthrough in the Maddie case. Laurentiu Codin, former cellmate of Christian Brückner, the 47-year-old German stopped in Milan in 2020 and suspected of being Maddie McCann’s kidnapper, he reportedly told the judges of a court in Braunschweigin Lower Saxony, which Brückner himself would have given him confessed to the kidnapping of the English girl in Portugalwho disappeared on the evening of May 3, 2007 at the age of three from a resort in Praia da Luz, in the Portuguese Algarve.

Christian Brueckner, the German pedophile suspected of Maddie McCann’s death

According to Codin’s version, Brückner asked him if «the DNA of some bones can be found underground» and «the favor of burning down his refuge», once he was released. “He told me all these things because he believed I was a pedophile too,” he explained.





“Little Maddie is me.” The appeal of Julia, a 21-year-old Polish girl, is on Instagram February 20, 2023

Laurentiu Codin would have told the judges that Brueckner – currently in prison for raping an American pensioner in Praia de Luz, the same location where Maddie was – he allegedly confided to him that he had taken “a little girl” during a raid on a house in Portugal. «He told me that he had stolen in Portugal, he told me that he had stolen there, in a region where there are hotels and where rich people live – revealed the cellmate of the 47-year-old German, also accused of other sexual crimes -. He said he saw an open window, which he was looking for money, he couldn’t find it, he saw a little girl and took her”. Brueckner allegedly took her away in a car and managed to escape before the police arrived on the scene.