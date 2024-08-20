The lawyer representing Sergio Resinovich, Nicodemo Gentile, has decided to communicate what he discovered regarding a new turning point in the investigations in the case of Liliana Resinovich. It seems that a small anomaly has been discovered in the victim’s cell phone.

A direct call to Claudio Sterpin was reportedly deleted.

Liliana Resinovich Case: Nicodemo Gentile’s Words

New twist in the case involving Liliana Resinovich. The lawyer announced the following Nicodemus Gentile, always committed to representing Sergio Resinovich. The man has in fact requested an extension of the technical consultancy.

According to the famous lawyersome anomalies have emerged relating to some calls made by the mobile phone of the woman. The comparison between the telephone records and what was stored in the call log of the victim’s cell phone does not match. For this very reason, new investigations on the device were requested, with the specific aim of discovering which elements may have been retouched or deleted at a later time.

The revelation comes from Liliana’s cell phone

The lawyer Gentle he would then have declared that the anomaly in question would concern a call that the woman would have made between 11.24 and 13.06. During this time slot, however, the woman was not at home, but it appears that the cell phone was used anyway. Liliana did not have the phone with her.

This is not the only one anomaly to have emerged from this analysis, as around 8.22 a call appears to have been made to the friend Claudio Sterpin. We don’t know what happened, nor whether it was Liliana who made the call or other people.

The investigators would not have been able to uncover this anomaly if a more in-depth investigation had not been authorised. However, why was this call cancelled? The next investigations will try to shed light on this story, hoping that we can finally take the right direction to solve this case once and for all.