The accident in which 22-year-old Amelie Resch died was caused by a risky maneuver by her friend, now under investigation for vehicular homicide

There would be a turning point in the investigation into the dramatic road accident that occurred last September 16th in San Felice del Benaco, in which the 22-year-old lost her life Amelie Resch. The man who was driving the scooter on which the young woman was traveling would have been registered in the register of suspects. This is a 32-year-old of Kosovan origins who was injured after the crash but managed to survive.

It was around 6.30pm last night September 16th when a terrible road accident occurred in Fan Felice del Benaco, a municipality in the province of Brescia which overlooks Lake Garda.

One Malaguti scooters who was traveling along Via dei Martiri della Patria, arrived at the intersection with Via del Pozzo, invaded the opposite lane and stopped crashed into an SUV which arrived at that moment.

There were on board the two-wheeled vehicle two people. A 32 year old man was driving and a young woman of only 22 years old was sitting behind him.

In impact both are flew several meters away and fell disastrously onto the asphalt.

It was immediately clear that the one who had gotten the worst of it 22 year old girl.

He was the first to help her the driver of the SUV involved in the accident, a German tourist and doctorwho began resuscitation maneuvers while awaiting the arrival of rescuers.

The latter, once they arrived, continued on resuscitationand then loaded her onto the emergency helicopter and transported her urgently to the Spedali Civili of Brescia.

There, Amelie Resch remained in a coma for two daysbefore fade inexorably. The injuries sustained in the crash were too serious.

A suspect for the death of Amelie Resch

Amelie Resch worked as a waitress in a restaurant on Lake Garda and that Saturday, most likely, she was on her way to work. She had asked her friend to pick her upnot imagining what would happen to her shortly thereafter.

The 32 years old who was driving the scooter and was also seriously injured in the accident, he managed to survive.

Today, however, he is registered in the register of suspectsin the investigation opened by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of road homicide.

After the findings and the necessary investigations, in fact, it would have emerged that the blame for the accident should be attributed precisely to the motorcyclist, who perhaps performed a risky maneuver. Maneuver that would have caused the accident itself.