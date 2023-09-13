Turin – Breakthrough in the investigation into Brandizzo train disaster costing the lives of five workers hit by a train on the tracks during a maintenance work started before the line interruption.

This afternoon – September 13th – the Ivrea prosecutor’s office has notified four new notices of guarantee. The suspects thus rise to six, the first two were the survivors Andrea Gibin Girardin, site manager of the team of workers and Antonio Massa, RFI technician.

The new suspects are top and middle managers of the Sigifer company of Borgo Vercelli of which the victims were employees. The charges hypothesized by prosecutors Giulia Nicodemo, Valentina Bossi and prosecutor Gabriella Viglione are multiple manslaughter and negligent train disaster, the charges contested.