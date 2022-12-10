Alice Neri’s husband heard in the prosecutor’s office: there is a new suspect in the crime, but it seems he fled the day after the crime

Yesterday Friday 9 December, the husband of Alice Neri was heard in the prosecutor’s office. The cameras were unable to film the man, who is now in press blackout, but his lawyer wanted to answer questions from some journalists, who were outside the building.

Breaking news, it’s really about a new one suspected. It would be a 29-year-old man of origin Moroccan. It is not in order and it appears to be fled abroad the day after the discovery of the woman’s body.

Always from what emerged, the boy was present at bar where was also Alice Neri. Most likely he managed to get into her car and drive her to the place where he consumed the crime. His home was right in the countryside of Concord.

The police forces carried out a search of the house, together with the public defender. Now the Carabinieri of the Modena station are on his side tracks. The two it seems that they didn’t know each other.

The husband Nicholas Negrini at her request, on Friday, he went to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to be heard. The pm Claudia Natalini and Giuseppe Amara they listened to him for about an hour.

It is not known exactly what they said to each other, but from the statements of the lawyer Luca Lugari, the man answered all requests. Eventually, the lawyer came out of the building and also spoke to some reporters.

Statements from Alice Neri’s husband’s lawyer

He answered all questions, remains available should it be necessary to hear from him again. I think there are no shadows on his position, while I find the hypothesis that she took her own life to be excluded. We are facing a mosaic with hundreds of pieces that the investigators are trying to compose and put together. They are working day and night to get to the truth. My client has already confirmed what he had reported to the carabinieri, in the immediacy of the facts, he replied regarding all his movements.