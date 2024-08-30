Sharon Verzeni Murder, Man on Bike Caught on Camera Stopped

Possible breakthrough in the Sharon Verzeni murder case: the Carabinieri have in fact stopped the man who was caught on camera while he was walking away from the scene of the crime.

He is a 31-year-old Italian, unemployed. The suspect was stopped by the provincial command of Bergamo: the man had been filmed by surveillance cameras while he was quickly moving away on his bicycle from the place where the woman was killed.

According to the Carabinieri, there are serious indications of guilt against him: the arrest was made because, according to the investigators, there was a serious risk of escape and concealment of evidence as well as the possible repetition of the crime.