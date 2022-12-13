Home page World

Nuclear fusion is considered safe and clean – a breakthrough could now have been achieved in the USA. But researchers warn against excessive expectations.

Livermore – In nuclear fusion, two atomic nuclei are fused together to form a new nucleus, producing energy. Nuclear fusion can be seen in action in nature, for example, in our Sun and other stars – nuclear fusion reactions are what cause the stars to radiate energy.

Nuclear fusion is considered safe and clean, but despite many years of research and numerous experiments, researchers have not yet succeeded in generating more energy from nuclear fusion than is consumed in this process. “Despite 70 years of research, no one has ever extracted more energy from a fusion reaction than was put into it. The record was about 70 percent, a net energy loss,” says Mark Wenman, Lecturer in Nuclear Materials at Imperial College London. But that could change soon. As the Financial Times and the Washington Post report, a US laboratory has apparently succeeded in taking an important step in nuclear fusion.

Breakthrough in nuclear fusion? US laboratory he is said to have succeeded

the Financial Times reports US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce “a major scientific breakthrough” on Tuesday (December 13). It is also said, citing those involved, that the US laboratory Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in Livermore, California, has for the first time succeeded in generating more energy in an experimental fusion reactor than was consumed during the process. A “net energy gain” of 120 percent was achieved.

According to the reports, the researchers used lasers for their experiment, with which they irradiated a small drop of hydrogen and thus triggered fusion. the Washington Post quotes one researcher as saying, “For most of us, it was only a matter of time.” There is no confirmation from the US Department of Energy and the laboratory as “the analysis is still ongoing”.

Nuclear fusion has been researched for more than 70 years

“For over 70 years, everyone working on fusion has been trying to show that it’s possible to get more energy out of fusion than you put into it,” says Jeremy Chittenden, professor of plasma physics at Imperial College London. “If the reports are correct and more energy was released than was used to create the plasma, then this is a real breakthrough that is tremendously exciting. It proves that the long awaited goal, the ‘holy grail’ of fusion, can indeed be achieved.”

But researchers warn against excessive expectations. “While this is good news, this result is still a long way from the actual energy gain required to produce electricity,” said Tony Roulstone, Lecturer in Nuclear Energy at the University of Cambridge. “A technical goal for fusion would be to recover much of the energy used in the process and achieve an energy gain twice that of the energy used for the lasers,” explains the expert. “It has to be twice as high because the heat has to be converted into electricity and energy is lost in the process.”

Nuclear fusion research Nuclear fusion is also being researched in Europe. In the south of France, the Research reactor ITER built. At the JET nuclear test facility in Great Britain, researchers have succeeded in to create a “mini star” for a few seconds.

Nuclear fusion still ‘far from providing useful, abundant, clean energy’

The result is a scientific success – “but still a long way from providing useful, abundant, clean energy,” concludes Roulstone. Robin Grimes, Professor of Materials Physics at Imperial College London, agrees: “It is a great challenge to extract this energy in a way that it can be harnessed and to develop materials that can withstand continuous operation. (tab)