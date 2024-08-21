Lorena Paolini, found dying on her couch at home, is thought to be a murder victim: her husband is under investigation

The sudden disappearance of Lorraine Paulinea 53-year-old housewife, has shocked public opinion due to the mysterious circumstances of her death. The Chieti Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation for voluntary homicide, registering the woman’s husband, Andrea Cieri, in the register of suspects. The news, reported by the newspaper The Centerspread rapidly, given the popularity of the man, a funeral director well-known in the Ortona community.

Lorena Paolini was found dying on the couch in her home, in Contrada Casone, last Sunday. It was her husband who called for help, declaring that he had found her in that condition when he returned from work. Despite the timely intervention of the 118 staff, attempts to revive the woman were in vain. The scene of the discovery, with the house in order and the linen freshly ironed, had initially led to the idea of ​​a sudden illness, hypothesis supported by Cieri himself.

The first turning point in the investigations after the first observations of the coroner, who found a bruises suspicious on the woman’s neck. This detail led the Prosecutor’s Office, led by prosecutor Giuseppe Falasca, to delve deeper into the matter and open an investigation to homocide.

Yesterday, Andrea Cieri was questioned again by investigators along with the couple’s two teenage daughters. The youngest, according to what emerged, was at home and asleep when the body was found. Neighbors also testified to gather further evidence useful for the investigation. The family’s home has been seized to allow investigators to carry out a further inspection.

Lorena’s family is going through a moment of great despair. Her sister Silvana expressed her pain with a touching message on Facebook:

“You can’t die so young, so beautiful. A strong and determined woman. My heart… How can I bear this devastating pain? How can I accept your absence?”

The case remains open. The investigation continues to reconstruct precisely the dynamics of the events and the last moments of Lorena Paolini’s life, awaiting the final results of the autopsy that will be performed in the coming days.

