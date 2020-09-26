The Berlin Charité gives hope for a “passive vaccination” against the coronavirus. Researchers have discovered “highly effective” antibodies.

Research is currently being carried out on hamsters.

Munich / Berlin – Berlin researchers say they have “highly effective” Antibody* against that Coronavirus * discovered. The scientists of the Charité and des German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases are now following the development of a so-called passive vaccination, as the Charité announced on Thursday. Antibodies could then be administered to provide immediate protection – preventively or even for those who are already ill.

The researchers isolated nearly 600 different antibodies from the blood of people who had one Corona disease * have survived. Particularly effective specimens could then be artificially reproduced. According to the information, they bind to the virus, preventing it from entering cells and multiplying.

Coronavirus: research on hamsters shows effectiveness

Studies on hamsters therefore showed the effectiveness. “Were the antibodies after a Infection* administered, the hamsters developed at best mild symptoms of the disease “, explained the coordinator of the research project, Jakob Kreye. With preventive administration of the antibodies, the animals do not become ill in the first place.

According to the Charité, three of the antibodies identified so far for clinical development are particularly promising. The researchers work with the company Miltenyi Biotec together. In addition to the treatment of sick people, the precautionary protection of healthy people who have had contact with infected people is a possible application.

Passive vaccination against corona: finished antibodies could be administered

The difference to an active vaccination is that the passive vaccination * finished antibodies are administered, which are broken down after a certain time. As a rule, protection through passive vaccination is less permanent than through active one. “For this, the effect of a passive vaccination is almost immediately available; with an active vaccination, it has to build up first,” it said. (AFP) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

