Rome – ChatGpt is once again accessible in our country. And before April 30, the date by which OpenAI, the San Francisco company that developed this popular generative AI, had to comply with the measures required by the Italian privacy guarantor.

Just the Guarantor, last March 30, had ordered the immediate block to the collection of personal data of Italian users by OpenAI, forcing the startup led by Sam Altman to block ChatGpt in Italy.

Now on the official chat page, where previously a message denied access to Italian users appeared, a box appears in which the writing “Welcome back, Italy!” stands out.. And the request for users to “confirm that you are over 18 or that you are over 13 and have parental consent to use ChatGpt”. There are also links to the privacy policy and to an article explaining “how the large language model that underlies the functioning of ChatGpt is developed and trained”.

From what Italian Tech was able to observe, upon first access following the blockage that lasted almost two months, chat history is saved. Italian users will therefore find, on the left column, the topics on which they have conversed with ChatGpt.

An important first step towards the thaw, it happened just two days ago, when OpenAI announced that ChatGpt users will be able to use intelligent chat anonymously, i.e. hiding their questions and searches on the platform. But this was not enough to reopen the service in our country. The Guarantor, in fact, had set other conditions.

Just the Guarantorwith an official press release, made it known that the tug of war with OpenAI ended with the American company fully complying with the Authority’s requests contained in the provision of 11 April last.

In particular OpenAI “has posted on its site information addressed to all users and non-users, in Europe and in the rest of the world, to illustrate which personal data and how they are processed for the training of the algorithms and to remind that anyone has the right to object to this treatment”.

Furthermore, writes the Guarantor, OpenAI “has recognized to all people living in Europe, even non-users, the right to object that their personal data is processed for the training of the algorithms also through a special form that can be filled in online and is easily accessible”.

The guarantor had also demanded that OpenAI make available to users “a tool through which ask for and obtain the correction of any personal data that concern them, processed in an inaccurate manner in the generation of contents or, if this proves impossible in the state of the art, the cancellation of their personal data”. On this point, the Guarantor has received a promise. In fact, OpenAI “has provided for the interested parties the possibility of having the information deemed incorrect deleted, declaring itself technically unable to correct the errors”.

On 5 April, a few days after the ChatGpt block, the Chief Technology Officer of OpenAi, Mira Murati, said in an interview with Repubblica and Stampa: “We respect the European laws on personal data, but we are open to dialogue with the Guarantor and we hope to be able to restore the service in Italy soon. From what I read public opinion is with us”.