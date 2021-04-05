Two months after the coronavirus lockdown began in New York, Ella, 29, left the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in which he grew up, she put on pants for the first time and contacted an organization that helps her integrate into society.

These support groups assure that there is a greater demand for their services during the coronavirus pandemic: there are some ultra-Orthodox Jews who have more time to analyze their faith, while others who have already abandoned it. need therapy or financial support.

She, who grew up in an “extremely religious family,” says she was always interested in the outside world. He used to hide romance novels under his mattress as a teenager, she sometimes defied the strict laws of modesty in her community’s dress.

In the summer of 2019, she and her husband took the first steps to leave their ultra-Orthodox community, or Haredi, by moving about two miles to a neighborhood. “a little more tolerant”.

Orthodox Jews of New York. Reuters photo

When the lockdown arrived in March 2020, they found themselves separated from family and friends, and that gave them space and a few months to think about whether they wanted to take the next step and totally leave the community.

“We had time to cement our new identity and feel confident that we made the right decision before we had to face anyone,” said Ella, who uses a pseudonym because he has not yet told his parents that he left the Orthodox community.

She contacted Freidom, a New York-based group that supports adults seeking to leave “island religious settings.” Last year the organization attracted about 150 members and has had a 50% increase in participation in its eventsaccording to its founder Gene Steinberg.

Cases on the rise

Freidom also offered therapy to Ben, a 25-year-old from New York State, who left his arranged marriage just prior to confinement, which meant that he separated from his children.

Footsteps, another organization that has helped some 2,000 former Orthodox Jews since 2003, had an increase of 18% in new members last year, according to Yael Reisman, one of its leaders.

Reisman believes that many began to question his membership in the community when the rabbis decided to hold weddings and funerals in New York last summer. despite social distance restrictions, and saw the devastating toll of deaths in Hasidic communities when the city was the epicenter of the pandemic a year ago.

“You start to think that the people you trust maybe i’m not doing it the right way“, He said.

Rates of couples getting engaged to marry among community members are on the rise due to food insecurity, housing instability and mental health problems caused by COVID-19, Reisman said.

Shaya Schtroks, a former Arabian who left Hasidic Judaism nine years ago received nearly $ 10,000 in financial support of Footsteps after the pandemic devastated his real estate business.

“That help has been really critical,” said the 34-year-old.

Moving to a virtual world has facilitated access to support groups.

“Unorthodox”



But the secular life that could attract them or generate curiosity, such as shows and concerts, is suspended.

The idea of ​​leaving the Haredi community was the subject of the hit Netflix series “Unorthodox” (Unorthodox) in 2020.

There are no concrete numbers on how many people leave the ultra-orthodox lifeaccording to social researcher Schneur Zalman Newfield.

This expert believes that it is due to silence within the communities themselves and because those who leave they generally do it in secret.

“I do think it is more common. People within that world are more aware of the process,” said the author of “Degrees of Separation: Identity Formation When Ultra-Orthodox Judaism is Left.”

Members of Orthodox groups underline the sense of solidarity and belonging that exists in tight-knit communities.

Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, a spokesman for the Chabad Lubavitch headquarters in Brooklyn, said there was “many resources available” for people in need during the pandemic.

Project Makom is an initiative of the organization “Jew in the City” (Jew in the city) that helps ex-Haredi Jews – and those who wish to be – to find their place within orthodoxy. Founder Allison Josephs says enrollments doubled, from 85 in 2019 to 160 in 2020.

“A lot of people are restructuring their priorities now.”, He said.

She had a low-key Passover this week, with reflections on her new life.

“I finally get a chance to think for myself but I’m not exactly used to doing it. So I’m trying to explore what I want for my future,” she said.

