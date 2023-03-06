Of Christine Brown

The painful strategy of breaking up, or disappearing without giving explanations, widespread among young adults. It happens when the relationship risks becoming an obstacle to one’s fulfillment and driven by low pain tolerance. For those who suffer it harmful

He sees the whatsapp message, but ignores it. She gets the call and doesn’t answer. Not to mention the emails she probably throws in the trash. Anyone who behaves like this suddenly becomes a ghost, ghosting as they say in English. It happens when out of the blue someone with whom you had a friendship or a love relationship can no longer be foundvolatilizes, becomes a ghost. At least for you. We worry, we think of the worst, perhaps an accident or an illness. But in most cases your ex friend is fine and carries on with his life without you. But he leaves in the worst way, without giving an explanation.

See also The "lessons" of Covid for the health of the future: thus technologies have changed therapies and assistance The phenomenon is widespread among young adults The phenomenon of ghosting is very common among young adults and often interested relationships of various nature and intensity born thanks to dating apps, within a new network of ways to build a relationship, which I would be careful to define friendship and precise love Laura Turuani

. These are relationships, even numerous, often born with the mediation of technology. There is hardly ghosting after a relationship that has lasted for ten years and when it happens it is very rare.

The fear of pain The fear of pain is what drives us to turn into ghosts. This generation – explains the psychotherapist of the Minotaur – finds itself and having grown up with the idea of ​​finding, in a utopian way, the not suffering. Young adults are unaccustomed to suffering and absolutely incapable of tolerating the suffering of the other . Ghosting, for those who do it, thus becomes a way to face their own pain less and not to experience the pain of the other, which is not visible since all communications are interrupted.

The impact of educational values Today’s educational values ​​lead to the pursuit of independence and personal well-being, without having to depend on anyone. A person chooses to disappear-reflects Turuani-when he feels that the relationship is becoming something emotionally involving, too stringent, when a dependence is perceived and therefore becomes dangerous. The relationship can in fact become un obstacle to personal fulfilment: Erasmus, the fourth year of high school abroad, a business trip, the possibility of making new experiences. Generally in young adults, when relationships are felt as something that undermines or makes self-realization too complicated, but requires dependency, mediation, expendability, detachment can occur. At this moment we are teaching to seek the other for the quality of love that can deliver more than what it means to be in a relationship and to love. And it is no coincidence that we are in the age of likes, See also Pfizer anti-Covid pill, when it arrives in Italy

One of the great transformations of the way of being as a couple today that decayed forever. Young adults know they will have different stories. Couples work for now, as long as they deliver well-being, as long as there is intensity. Breaking up has become a much more common experience than in previous generations, which is why we also need an education in saying goodbye, suggests the psychotherapist.

Who practices ghosting The researchers have tried to make an identikit of who uses this practice most often, recognizing however that it is a rather widespread way of acting among young adults. The result was rather curious, as he says El Pais: those who suffer undergoing ghosting even those who practice it more frequently. People who ghost tend to be individuals with a great need to close doors and move on, with low tolerance for uncertainty. While ghosting can leave ambiguity in a relationship, for the one who practices it, it’s actually a milestone, the end of a relationship says Leckfor. The other part remains pending. And what has left the researchers very perplexed is the fact that when it is the habitu of running away who undergo ghosting, they suffer terribly, even if there is still much to be investigated on this aspect.

The chat escape from dating apps In a 2019 research conducted by Gili Freedman, a researcher at Dartmouth College, and Darsey Powell, of Roanoke College, the reasons for choosing ghosting were investigated. Survey participants acknowledged of not have sufficient communication skills to maintain a face-to-face conversation. Showing their faces begets them social anxiety. To leave a person you need to know how to hold a conversation, even from an emotional point of view, have empathetic skills, bear the pain of others underlines Laura Turuani

Other people who had communicated only via chat through dating apps preferred to disappear fearing that a physical meeting could take the relationship to a next level, in which they were not interested. Many women gave reasons related to their safety. very easy to chat with complete strangers and disappear a way to protect yourself when a guy asks for a strange thing, for example a nude photo confessed a 19 year old girl. Others say that in this way they want to protect the feelings of the other, thinking, wrongly, that disappearing without warning is kinder than a direct refusal. See also Newborn dead at Pertini: what may have been the causes

Ghosting in the world of work Cristina Leckfor’s team focused on ghosting as a strategy to close relationships or romantic dates. However, more than half of the interviewees said they had a similar experience with friends and the consequences were just as painful. To our surprise there were no differences when it was a partner or a friend who disappeared without a reason, says Cristina Leckfor.

And another area where ghosting is rampant is that of job interviews. Unfortunately it often happens that after one or two job interviews recruiters disappear, leaving candidates in suspense, waiting for a phone call or email to get at least one answer. There are no studies on this phenomenon yet but it is rather understandable that a rejection email would be more acceptable than silence to be able to turn the page and dedicate yourself to a new research.

The short- and long-term consequences Anyone who suffers a sudden rejection without a reason immediately tries confusion which then turns to one low self-esteem. The short-term problem appears to be the lack of clarity, not understanding why a relationship ended so abruptly. Sometimes people who find themselves in this situation show paranoid traits when they try to find an explanation. Long-term consequences are visible with a great distrust in new relationships. Those who suffer ghosting are left at the mercy of not knowing what happened, whether it’s a relationship or a job interview – adds Turuani. With silence it is not possible to understand what went wrongwhat went wrong so it is an experience that cannot be used as a constructive experience, with a view to future improvement and the construction of one’s identity, but leaves only thecritical-destructive aspectwith clear consequences on self-esteem.

And who practices ghosting? Half of the people who ghost try it guilt or remorse. But there is also a half that feels no emotion. In fact, other studies have already concluded that in a relationship, those who decide to take a break experience less discomfort than the other party.