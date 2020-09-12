In Surgut, they perceive all of the circumstances of the tragedy on the water: a ship crashed right into a barge moored off the coast. 4 folks died, a felony case was opened. Within the Smolensk area after the dying of a kid in a collision of boats check all small boats. Izvestia was looking for out why accidents happen with the participation of small vessels.

The “overseer” of Western Siberia didn’t discover the barge

Within the night of September 9, a tragedy occurred on the Chernaya River in Surgut: at midnight, the boat “Yamaha” at pace crashed into the ramp (a composite platform for the entry of automobiles and the decreasing of products) of a barge moored off the coast. The blow was so robust that the small boat, which was carrying eight folks, actually minimize it in two. The proprietor of the boat, Vladimir Zyatkov, and three of his buddies have been killed. One individual acquired minor accidents, two are in a average situation, the smallest passenger (a 4-year-old baby) is in critical situation.

“Folks have been coming back from choosing mushrooms, in accordance with the knowledge we now have. About 300 m remained to the car parking zone when the tragedy occurred. Visibility was, if not zero, then very poor , – reported on the briefing Andrey Rachev, appearing head of the Civil Protection and Emergency Conditions Division of the Surgut Administration. – Japanese boat, cabin kind. When the specialists arrived on the scene, no lighting units have been engaged on it. “

Staff of the Investigative Committee on the scene Picture: Ural Investigation Division for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

On the very fact of the state of emergency, the investigators opened a felony case below Half 3 of Artwork. 263 of the Felony Code of the Russian Federation (“ Violation of security guidelines for site visitors and operation of inland water transport, ensuing within the dying of two or extra individuals by negligence “). Held examine.

The tragedy was vigorously mentioned within the media, and the purpose right here is within the persona of the captain – it’s famous that Vladimir Ivanovich Zyatkov, born in 1954 (solely these knowledge have been formally introduced), is none aside from the present “thief in regulation” nicknamed Zyatek. Journalists they name him the “overseer” of Western Siberia, “the evening governor of Ugra”. For the previous 28 years, he has by no means been prosecuted, though he was beforehand convicted 4 occasions.

“ Zyatek was engaged in a very authorized enterprise, had sure connections in numerous constructions and on the similar time continued to meet the duties assigned to him by the felony world “, – reported nameless sources.

The boat “Yamaha” crashed into the barge Picture: Ural Investigation Division for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

By information REN TV, Vladimir Zyatkov he passionately liked walks on his personal boat and most well-liked it there, with out pointless witnesses, to conduct all enterprise negotiations.

It is harmful to fret

In August, the State Inspectorate for Small Vessels introduced the information: because the starting of the 12 months, 38 accidents involving small vessels, that’s, these that don’t exceed 20 m in size and carry not more than 12 passengers. For comparability, in 2019 there have been 50 such incidents.

By the best way, in Moscow this summer season, in accordance with official knowledge, not a single incident with small boats was allowed, however there have been about 130 violators (and potential sources of accidents). how clarified within the press service of the Moscow State Administration of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation, a lot of the protocols have been drawn up for violation of the foundations for the operation of ships and the administration of a ship by an individual who doesn’t have the fitting to drive (there are 90 of them). Greater than 20 protocols have been drawn up for violation of swimming guidelines …

In keeping with Andrey Pechenin, Head of the GIMS Division of the Division for the Security of Folks at Water Our bodies of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, harmful maneuvering and dashing have been the principle causes of incidents on the water …

Joint raid of the state inspection for small vessels of the Ministry of Emergency Conditions of Russia within the Kamchatka Territory and the linear police division on transport to confirm that the homeowners of boats, boats, jet skis adjust to the foundations for working small vessels Picture: RIA Novosti / Alexander Piragis

“ A big vessel with a major displacement, passing at excessive pace close to standing ships, creates vital waves , – explained reporters Andrey Pechenin. – Waves can harm or overturn different boats and trigger folks to fall overboard. “.

The same state of affairs in August happened within the Tver area: due to a robust vessel reducing by means of the waves on the Shosha River, a small boat turned over and sank. The proprietor, his daughter and three-year-old granddaughter, thankfully, weren’t harm – everybody was carrying life jackets, and it was not removed from the coast. However the boat captain didn’t even cease.

“ Beforehand, there was a clause within the guidelines prohibiting the creation of a harmful pleasure, however within the newest model this clause for some purpose tragically disappeared. That is, after all, a critical flaw of the individuals who edited the foundations for crusing on inland waterways. “, – mentioned in an interview with” Izvestia “govt director of the interregional public group” Nationwide Affiliation of Small Measurement Transport “Alexei Smirnov. Prohibiting highly effective, “critical” yachts from coming into small rivers, after all, can’t be prohibited. Because the professional notes: “Severe” vessel isn’t any totally different from “frivolous” – you simply should be cautious on the water. “

There aren’t any uniform necessities for the pace restrict on the nation’s water our bodies, however restrictions could be launched on the regional stage. A superb for dashing, non-observance of the necessities of navigation indicators, stopping or parking the vessel in prohibited locations – from 500 to 1 thousand rubles or deprivation of rights as much as six months. True, it’s troublesome to catch reckless drivers violating the identical pace restrict.

Picture: TASS / Vladimir Smirnov

“ So, there’s a restriction within the guidelines: for instance, to maneuver alongside small rivers, canals of St. Petersburg at a pace of not more than 8 km / h. However it’s technically unimaginable to confirm this – the pace measuring machine gives for stationary commentary. On a ship, with the relative motion of two objects, you can not obtain an correct outcome “, – says” Izvestia “chairman of the board of the Affiliation of householders of small boats in St. Petersburg Alexander Kamelin.

By the best way, the dearth of life jackets on a small boat can actually price life. In Might on Lake Bolon within the Khabarovsk Territory turned over motorboat: two ladies drowned, the navigator and one other lady escaped. On the trial, the person admitted that he left life jackets at house …

“ Small boats are extraordinarily unstable, due to this fact their operation with no life jacket creates an unreasonable menace to the driving force and passengers. On the similar time, as follow exhibits, it’s virtually unimaginable to placed on a vest in water. “, – warn within the Ministry of Emergencies.

No expertise and tradition

In Komsomolsk-on-Amur quickly will appear earlier than the courtroom, an inspector who issued certificates to individuals who didn’t bear coaching in 2019 for a bribe, issued a state registration of jet skis with out paperwork and with understated energy. In complete, 12 episodes of corruption price 160 thousand rubles have been confirmed.

Picture: TASS / Dmitry Feoktistov

In fact, those that wish to, will at all times discover a loophole – who, for instance, will shock with the bought rights to the automotive. Nevertheless, in accordance with Alexei Smirnov, the management has been tightened lately.

“ If earlier rights in GIMS could possibly be obtained for a fairly penny with out going by means of coaching, then lately such strategies of acquiring rights have been actually closed. It’s essential to actually full the coaching and actually move the examination “, Says the professional.

One other factor – and, in accordance with the consultant of the Nationwide Affiliation of Small Measurement Transport, this downside primary is the dearth of expertise of navigators. Harmful pleasure, distant gliding alongside the waves at pace speaks of the dearth of driving tradition and conduct on the water, consultants say. Of their opinion, that is additionally one of many fundamental causes of accidents.

“ Some sort of bravado, show-off: he got here near the seaside, gasped, needed to show round, nevertheless it turned out badly – it is a lack of expertise and an absence of tradition “, – notes Alexey Smirnov. How can we not recall the horrible tragedy on the Pirogov reservoir in 2010, when a lady died below the propeller of a yacht passing alongside the shoreline.

Picture: RIA Novosti / Igor Onuchin

“ For some purpose, a variety of boatmasters in our nation consider that there needs to be an enormous relaxation on the water , – says Alexander Kamelin. – We have been as soon as in Europe at a global safety convention. And a consultant from Germany mentioned that since 1945 they haven’t had any deadly accidents on the Elbe River in any respect. “.

In keeping with Aleksey Smirnov, the state of affairs can be improved by the supply of recreation on small boats: “The variety of waterboats on the water, yachtsmen will develop – tradition will seem, there can be expertise. When an individual goes out on the water every year, there isn’t a solution to instill a tradition. The principles for locating needs to be labored out: in order that he doesn’t keep in mind wherein paragraph what’s spelled out, however he is aware of what could be achieved, what can’t “.

Alexander Kamelin notes that, for instance, in St. Petersburg, builders have lately been changing parking heaps and infrastructure for small boats. In keeping with him, over the previous 15 years, about 17 yacht golf equipment have been closed, which supported a sure company spirit and tradition: “They’d their very own charters, hymns, traditions of opening and shutting navigation.”