Sheila Pérez did not always weigh 181 kilos, and her ex-partner was not always an abuser. A victim is built, little by little, like a carved wooden effigy or a rosary. And a victimizer too. Sheila Perez is not dead, but she could be. When they met in 2011, Raidel Calvos, a 40-year-old Cuban, was an attentive guy, willing to help Pérez with his daughter, a loving guy, until he wasn’t anymore. The first thing was to isolate Pérez, distance her from her friends, prohibit her from going out after seven at night, completely fence her house, keep her away from the family. “He left me alone, but alone, alone, alone,” Pérez tells me.

Then the beatings began. They started on her face, as a kind of concession to her pregnancy. He forbade her from visiting the doctor except in his presence. When Pérez was 39 weeks pregnant, the manager of the neighborhood warehouse hid her in a warehouse after fleeing from her house in the middle of a beating. That was the day of his first complaint to the police station of the Cotorro municipality, in Havana, the same place where the contractions, the pain, the sweating, the fear, the screams began, oh, because his second daughter was on the way, who was born that day in the ward of a Havana hospital where Calvos arrived and shouted at the entire family until he left Pérez alone in the company of him, the doctors, and other painful and happy mothers. Then there would be another pregnancy that Pérez did not want, but Calvos never allowed her to go to the doctor for an abortion. Over time, one more was born, the fourth of the daughters.

The blows went from the face to the body, and the threats were not the same either. “I know that you want to leave me, but you are not going to leave me until I don’t want to, and since I don’t want to, you are going to die with me,” he says that he warned him at the beginning. “He told me I was filthy, disgusting, a whore, that I was no good, that I had to kiss where he walked.”

Sometimes, he would put his hand on her shoulder and give her advice: “Be good so that nothing happens to you.” Then the death threats began: “He said that if I left him, he would kill me, because I was either with him or I was dead,” says Pérez. “He said that no man could enter the house because he was going to blow everything up.”

On August 6, Calvos’ behavior scared Pérez so much that he ended up at the police station reporting him for threats and harassment. He “He told the girls that he was going to kill them, he was going to kill me and then he was going to sit covered in blood and wait for the police to come, and he was going to hang himself.”

Sheila stopped getting her hair and nails done, she gained weight, she stopped attending family gatherings, she stopped talking to neighbors, she barely had clothes or shoes to wear. Calvos never allowed him to work. On one occasion, Ella Pérez lost her chicken ration at the grocery store because she was afraid to go out alone. Calvos told her that she was an old woman and Pérez, who is now 34 years old, believed him. She told him that she was fat and Pérez believed her. She told him that she was ugly and Pérez inevitably believed her. “I became that, a submissive, because I didn’t want my daughters to see those misfortunes, those arguments. He would offend me or hit me and I would stay silent. I learned to swallow everything,” she says. “I couldn’t take it anymore, to the point that I said it was better for me to kill myself than to live like this.”

Pérez is alive to report, but she could be dead. A wave of femicidal deaths is scaring Cuba. According to him Alas Tensas Gender Observatorywhich has dedicated itself to independently recording femicides on the island, this year there are 62 victims, 26 more than those reported in 2021 and 2022, and a terrifying number in a country with a population four times smaller than, for For example, Spain, which last year reported 49 femicides.

Although in many countries the isolation in the coronavirus crisis unleashed an increase in gender-related deaths, it is difficult to measure whether in recent times there has been a growth in femicides in Cuba, a crime that is not classified in its law. For years, The Government has remained silent in the face of these crimes. Since 2019, civil society has begun to independently confirm and record feminicide deaths. Although the Government has sometimes denied the existence of femicides in the country, has hidden cases, disguised figures or persecuted the work done by activists or members of civil society, deaths of this type make headlines every month in the non-state press.

Activists agree that many of the femicides reported in Cuba are women who have managed to break the cycle of violence and separate from their partners. However, they have not found professional advice or support networks sufficient to avoid death. A crushing orphanhood falls on the bodies of Cuban women. This year there are already more than 60 who have died at the hands of men for gender reasons. How many more are we going to accumulate? What will the Government do, that it has not done until now? And at this point, who is really killing us? The Cuban State, phallic and uninformed, is also killing us.

Pérez has told me that he wants to leave his house, that he can’t stand living in that space anymore. He broke the lock on the front door so that Calvos could not open it anymore, and placed two padlocks, two bolts on the kitchen door, another padlock on the terrace and another on the patio door. When in mid-September Pérez decided to make a public complaint on social networks because her ex-partner had threatened her with a machete and was constantly watching her, the police arrested Calvos and since then she has been in prison. On previous occasions he has been arrested and then released with a fine or warning.

If Calvos is released tomorrow, there will not be a network of shelters throughout the country that can help Pérez. Nobody is going to reach out to him. The State does not create shelters, as dictated by a Comprehensive Law Against Gender Violence in the country, a claim by Cuban activists. It also does not warn of disappearances of women, nor does it have prevention programs in schools, nor a Penal Code that classifies feminicide as a crime and not as another death due to gender-based violence.

Pérez hopes that her ex-husband will not be released. But if they let him go this time, if Calvos sets foot in the house again, he knows he could kill her. “That beast is going to come and kill me,” he says. “He’s going to kill me there.”

There are many ways to name the nostalgia of someone who migrates. Sorayda Peguero Isaac (Haina, Dominican Republic) says it when he admits that his body is in Catalonia, but his heart is full of the sea. Or when she tries to recreate the garden in the patio of his house on her little terrace in Sabadell. When talking about bougainvilleas, tradescantias and begonias. Also when he tells how he sneaks oregano through customs or when he remembers his collection of shells, his treasures.

Peguero’s eyes always pursue beauty. “I cling to her to resist. It doesn’t make the pain or sadness go away, but it helps. Focusing on what is beautiful is work that takes time, but it heals,” she says. Twelve meetings and one farewell (Frailejón Editores, 2023) is a beautiful book of heritage, roots, light and vegetation, which is written to be read aloud. “I never use gloves to plant my flowers. I don’t want to deprive myself of that pleasure that I began to sense with my eyes, in this same place, observing my father. Sometimes I was overcome by a violent desire to eat dirt. Sometimes I did […] What I felt was a deep need to discover what the inside of life tastes like,” reads one of his stories. The other twelve stories wander through fantasy and non-fiction and will warm everyone who is far from home.

Carla Gloria Colomé (Havana, 1990) is a journalist. He co-founded the Cuban independent magazine The sneeze. His texts have appeared in El País, Vice, Univision, Letras Libres, Miami Herald or El Nuevo Herald. She has a degree in Journalism from the University of Havana, a Master’s degree in Communication from UNAM and is currently a master’s student in the bilingual journalism program at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY, in New York.