Messi scored the first goal for his country from a penalty kick, after brilliantly making the third goal for his colleague Alvarez.

The Argentine tango awaits the winner of the confrontation between France and Morocco, scheduled for Wednesday evening, as the final match will be held on Sunday.

And this is the sixth final match for Argentina in its history in the World Cup, it achieved the championship on two occasions 1978 against the Netherlands, and 1986 against West Germany, and lost in 3 copies in 1930 against Uruguay, 1990, and 2014 against Germany.

With Messi scoring today’s goal, he is the top scorer in the World Cup Qatar with French star Kylian Mbappe, with 5 goals for each player.

The Argentine flea also became the historic scorer in the history of Tango in the World Cup with 11 goals, after breaking Gabriel Batistuta’s record, as well as Lothar Mattius’ number as the most participating player in the history of the World Cup with 25 goals, and he has an opportunity in the final match to be unique with that number.

Messi succeeded in being the first Argentine player to score in the elimination rounds (round of 16, round of 8, and round of 8) in one edition of the World Cup, as that number was repeated only 5 times in history. Bulgarian Stoichkov in the 1994 World Cup, Croatian David Suker in 1998, and Dutchman Wesley Sneijder in the 2010 World Cup.

Messi entered the list of the World Cup’s two historic scorers, and he has a close opportunity to equalize the Brazilian legend Pele, as the German Miroslav Klose tops the list with 16 goals, the Brazilian phenomenon Ronaldo with 15, the German Gerd Mueller with 14 goals, and the French Just Fontaine with 13 goals scored in one edition in 1958. , Then the legend Pele with 12 goals, and sixth Messi ranks equally with the German Jurgen Klinsmann, and the Hungarian Sandor Kochis with 11 goals each.

Messi succeeded in being the most player in the history of the World Cup with 19 goals (11 goals and 8 contributions).