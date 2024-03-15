Home page World

Ramadan 2024 has begun. During the month of fasting, you are not allowed to eat or drink anything during the day. Violating this has consequences.

Munich – Millions of Muslims around the world celebrate the fasting month of Ramadan. The start varies from country to country, but the rules are the same. Anyone who violates this must repeat the fast and make further restitution.

Breaking the fast during Ramadan can be expensive for Muslims

However, not every Muslim has to adhere to the 30 days of fasting during Ramadan 2024. Sick people, pregnant women, nursing mothers, women during their periods, the elderly and children do not have to fast. Young people should be introduced to fasting slowly. However, if you cannot fast for 30 days, you should provide a substitute service – this is known as fidya. As a rule, a donation is made to people in need, and many organizations now offer this.

A non-profit organization should pay six euros per non-fasting day. Anyone who is unable to fast during Ramadan due to illness or something similar would have to pay six euros 30 times, i.e. 180 euros. In addition to the Fidya, there is another form of donation for intentional breaking of the fast: the Kaffara. Because fasting during Ramadan is considered one of the five pillars of Islam, intentionally breaking your fast can be extremely expensive.

Several thousand euros can be due if you break your fast

“If you break your fast without a good reason or do not fast at all even though you are physically able to do so, the first and most important step is to show sincere remorse to Allah and resolve never to repeat it again. Because he is the one who forgives people’s mistakes,” writes, for example islamicrelief.de, a non-profit organization. There, a kaffara costs 720 euros, which is used to feed 60 poor people with 12 euros each.

For many organizations that offer these donations, donations are at least 350 euros per day. Anyone who intentionally breaks their fast on several days, even though they are physically able to do so, will have to dig deep into their pockets. Some also state that the days of breaking the fast have to be made up later. In some cases, those breaking the fast are said to have to fast twice as many days, i.e. the days after Ramadan are added. (approx)