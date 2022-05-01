In order to consolidate the meanings of harmony, compassion and social integration, the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi organized the “Breaking the Fast” and “Iftar of Coexistence” initiatives, in which clergymen from different sects and religions participated. In the “Breaking the Fast” initiative, clergymen from various Christian and Hindu sects participated. The joy of Muslims in the month of Ramadan, while the department organized, through “Iftar of Coexistence”, a special program and a Ramadan Iftar table for clergymen of different cultures and religions in the premises of Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

The “Breaking Fast” initiative witnessed the participation of clergymen from various Christian and Hindu denominations, the joy of Muslims in the month of Ramadan, and they distributed Iftar meals to those fasting, while the Department organized, through the “Iftar Coexistence” initiative, a special program to receive clerics from different cultures and religions, which began with a tour In the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and learn about his message calling for peace and coexistence with the other, then the guests had the opportunity to watch the Iftar cannon closely, and get to know it as an Emirati cultural heritage, and the program concluded with breakfast at one table that embodies the meanings of tolerance and social cohesion, and the message of peace and civilized communication with others, and the human values ​​that characterize the UAE society.

The head of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, stressed that these initiatives come as an embodiment of the values ​​and principles that shade members of society in its various religions, as tolerance and social cohesion are necessary features to achieve human brotherhood on the land of Abu Dhabi, the capital of tolerance, which witnesses wide cultural and intellectual diversity, as well as in The framework of promoting national values ​​that accommodate wealth and ethnic and religious diversity, stressing that this goal represents a major and vital pillar in the social agenda that the department seeks to achieve on an ongoing basis, in cooperation with the social sector in the emirate to reach the highest levels of happiness and quality of life.

Al Khaili said: “Since the establishment of the union, the UAE has followed the thought of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established the principle of tolerance, cohesion and societal integration, to become today a paradise that attracts All the peoples of the world love, peace and security to live under one umbrella, which is reflected on the quality of life of all individuals the society

He pointed out that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi embraces many different nationalities living on its land, and that the role of the Department of Community Development is to achieve harmony and cohesion among them, and to provide a decent livelihood for them and for each individual in the emirate, in line with our vision of “providing a decent life for all members of society.” He pointed out that the clergy have many contributions to their communities, whether through financial contributions or voluntary work.

He added: “Today, we are proud of the role played by the department as the organizer of places of worship for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi. While the emirate has become the ideal place for living, working, tourism and investment, due to its potentials Security and safety, in addition to what is known about the diversity and plurality of its society, which we see clearly in All over Abu Dhabi.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, Engineer Hamad Al Dhaheri, said that the department’s initiatives embody the meanings of harmony, compassion and social integration. Harmony and compassion with all cultures, until it became an oasis of peace and tolerance.

He added, “The Department of Community Development, through the two initiatives to break the fast and breakfast of coexistence, reflects its leadership’s approach to tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others. The UAE in general, and Abu Dhabi in particular, is the qiblah of the world and the land of peace, security and safety, due to its ability to include everyone of all nationalities. and their religions on its lands without discrimination, the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, with the effect of tolerance on human beings, and acceptance of the existence of different cultures and religions in one society, They coexist with each other without raising any problems, conflicts or intolerance, resulting in a community Tolerant and coexistent, in which security and peace prevail, and it promotes good morals and its multiple cultures.

human brotherhood

Clerics who participated in the two events affirmed that Abu Dhabi is the land of human coexistence, giving, peace and love, and represents a civilized model of coexistence, tolerance and acceptance of the other, based on a deep humanitarian vision, noting that tolerance is one of the prominent values ​​that have drawn the features of coexistence and harmony in the Emirates, since its establishment by The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

They stressed that the leadership has made the UAE a homeland for tolerance, and Abu Dhabi the capital of brotherhood and love, and this tolerance and love reflects the coexistence of more than 200 nationalities on its land with love and harmony, to form a single societal fabric, noting that tolerance is an authentic value that is implanted in the souls, to produce harmony, friendship and mercy. It begins with the individual and extends to the entire community.

During his participation in the meal distribution event, the head of the Coptic Church in Abu Dhabi, Reverend Bishoy Fakhri, said: “We feel proud that we are achieving God’s message on earth by making all of humanity happy,” noting that “this initiative is a beautiful positive attempt and a good gesture, we were pleased to participate in it as an active part.” In society, we have been honored by the invitation and by participating in it, and this is not strange for the UAE, which has white hands.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

