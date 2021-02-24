ANDALUCIA has lowered its 14-day coronavirus incidence rate to 234.11 cases per 100,000 people.

It means the country’s most populous region is no longer classed as being at an ‘extreme risk’ of COVID-19 contagion after falling below the 250-cases threshold.

According to figures released by the Junta, the southernmost autonomous community added 1,311 new cases in the past 24 hours.

That’s more than double Tuesday’s 634 but fewer than the 1,788 added on Wednesday last week.

Over the past seven days, the incidence rate has fallen by 176.1 points.

Meanwhile, some 93 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, down from Tuesday’s 100 but an increase from Wednesday last week (77).

Out of the eight provinces, Sevilla counted the most new cases Wednesday with 364, followed by Malaga with 299, Granada 159, Almeria 148, Cadiz 138, Jaen 76, Huelva 65 and Cordoba 62.

The number of recovered on Wednesday was 2,574, almost double the number of new infections.