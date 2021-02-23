IT’S official… the average person in Spain is no longer at an ‘extreme risk’ of coronavirus contagion.

It comes as figures released by the Ministry of Health Tuesday show the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has fallen to 235 cases per 100,000 people.

The country has therefore fallen below the 250-cases barrier, which according to Spain’s four-tier system, places a municipality, region or the country in the ‘at extreme risk’ zone.

Some 7,461 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, along with 443 deaths.

More to follow…