SPAIN has extended the travel ban by sea or air from the UK until 6pm on February 16.

The decision was made yesterday (Tuesday) in light of various ‘uncertainties’ over the new COVID-19 variant.

‘It is necessary to maintain [the current] measures until their impact on the evolution of the pandemic and, especially, on what may affect our country is known, ‘said the Ministry of Health in a press release.

The ban was initially introduced on December 22 and has already been prolonged once.

Although the health ministry stated that the ban could be lifted before February 16, this does not look likely considering the coronavirus situations in both the UK and Spain.

The ban does not apply to Spanish or Andorran nationals or those who are resident in Spain or Andorra, nor to travelers entering Spain overland.

An overview of which residency documents are accepted at the airport, created by the Spanish government, can be found here.

A negative PCR, TNA or LAMP test taken at least 72 hours before arrival in Spain is still required and a Health Control Form must be completed, too.

For more information, visit Travel Safe Spain.