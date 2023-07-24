BREAKING: PSG have accepted Al Hilal’s £259m offer for Kylian Mbappe 🇸🇦✅ pic.twitter.com/i78jAwS1QP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2023

Real Madrid’s long-term target has been put up for sale by PSG and left out of the pre-season tour of Japan, and the club is not prepared to let Mbappe out of his contract in the French capital, with less than a year remaining.

Mbappé has already indicated that he will not exercise the 12-month option to extend, prompting PSG to consider selling the 24-year-old this summer before he can leave for free.

The Ligue 1 giants had hoped to get a fee of around €200m (£172m) for Mbappe, hoping Real Madrid would make a movebut 90min revealed on Monday that Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, one of four clubs backed financially by the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), had entered the race with a mammoth offer worth €300m (£259m).

Sources have now confirmed to 90min that PSG have understandably accepted the offer for Mbappe, with relations between the club and the player seemingly at an all time low. He now has permission to discuss with Al Hilal a possible move to Saudi Arabia, which has already attracted Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the country in the past seven months.

Al Hilal’s offer for Mbappé. In addition, they would pay PSG 300 million euros and could join Real Madrid for free in 2024. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/xg9gDJCY4u – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) July 24, 2023

90min understands that Mbappe’s camp has yet to respond to Al Hilal’s interest, but the player already had his heart set on joining Real Madrid: his relationship with club president Florentino Pérez remains unimpeachable despite a dramatic U-turn that saw Mbappe reject Madrid’s 2022 advances in favor of signing a new contract with PSG.

Intermediaries working on PSG’s behalf are trying to raise interest in Mbappé from elsewhere, 90min understands, although Al Hilal’s world-record offer, which is close to 80m euros (£69m) more than the current transfer record, would be impossible for either side to compete with.

However, PSG want to ensure they “leave no stone unturned” as they prepare to part ways with Mbappe.

Real Madrid have kept their cards close to their chest to date, knowing that in six months they can agree to sign Mbappé on a pre-contract deal, and now they must watch as Al Hilal tries to persuade him that a move to Saudi Arabia, at least in the short term, is in his best interest.