A truly important turning point has arrived in the last few hours and concerns the heartbreaking story of Martha Maria Ohryzkothe 33-year-old found lifeless under a cliff. The agents ordered the arrest of her companion of Russian origins.

There are still many mysteries surrounding the incident that the officers have yet to answer, such as whether the woman fell on her own or whether it was the man who fell. throw it away at the height of yet another fight. The investigations would have revealed a serious picture of the situation.

Marta Maria was 33 years old and was found lifeless on the morning of Sunday, July 14thin the Ischia area. Her partner would have alerted the officers saying that he had already found her in that condition. However, from the investigations of the phones of the couple, a completely different truth emerged from the one he had previously told.

The woman has asked for now help to the man with calls and messages. It is not known whether he had fallen accidentally or after yet another argument. Instead of helping her because he couldn’t movewaited for her to take her last breath. The 41-year-old of Russian origins also reportedly told officers that he had gone out during the night to look for itbut when he found her, she said she wanted to spend the night out.

The coroner’s findings on the body of Marta Maria Ohryzko

From an initial examination of the young woman’s body, the doctor found some injuries which could be compatible with both the fall and the beatings suffered previously. Furthermore, a serious picture of the situation emerged from the story of the victim’s family.

The 41-year-old had deprived her of her freedom more basic, such as the possibility of seeing his family. In fact, given the various conflicts that exist between Ukraine and Russiahe didn’t accept that they could spend time together.

The man has currently been arrested for the crime of mistreatment. However, the possibility that the crime could soon turn into something much more serious cannot be ruled out. It will only be the further investigations to give concrete answers on the case.

The article Marta Maria found dead in a ravine near her home, her partner arrested: the discovery from the cell phones of the two cohabitants comes from Bigodino.

