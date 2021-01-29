THE private prosecution case brought against Denia-based pensions advisory company Continental Wealth Management (CWM) for alleged fraud, after hundreds of private investors were reportedly conned out of millions of euros in savings, resumed this week following an adjournment of nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With several former employees giving testimony in February 2020 and alleged unofficial boss Darren Kirby failing to attend the summons, this time was the turn of Kirby’s then-girlfriend and suspected director of CWM, Jody Smart.

Smart arrived early for her 10.30 cross-examination at Denia’s Palau de la Justicia courthouse on Friday morning. Wearing a long gabardine jacket, a hat and the obligatory facemask, and accompanied by two men – presumably her legal team – she was very difficult to make out and cut a very different figure to the glamorous model and fashion designer most people associate with the name .

Jody Smart arriving at the courthouse

She was cross-examined for an hour and a half in front of the judge, with only her legal representation and private prosecution lawyer Antoni Bertomeu authorized to be present.

Upon completing her testimony, Jody Smart fled the court building through the fire exit to avoid The Olive Press, two alleged victims of CWM, private action coordinator Angie Brooks, a freelance photographer for a major British newspaper, and a financial advisor who works with several of the 17 plaintiffs in the case, who were waiting outside the main entrance.

The Guardia Civil officers on duty at the door and the court usher were as surprised as everyone else at Smart’s escape, insisting that it was ‘totally unauthorized’ and that the defendant had waited for a crowd to gather inside the building on this particularly busy morning before making her unexpected dash.

“I heard the door open, but I assumed it was a court employee or maintenance staff,” declared the incredulous usher.

Before Smart, fellow defendant Stephen Ward – accused of running a ‘sister company’ to CWM – had been cross-examined by the same judge.

The previous day, Thursday January 28, had seen the testimony of Paul Clarke, said to have initially founded CWM with Darren Kirby.

Stay tuned for an in-depth report on the hearings next week.