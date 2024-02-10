The German defender was having a great season with Real Madrid, and due to injuries to many of his teammates in the team's defensive zone, he had become a very important defensive asset for the meringues. But things don't seem to be improving at the white club in terms of injuries, and just a few hours before one of the most important games of the season, good old Rüdiger has suffered an injury that will make it impossible for him to be on the field. I play today.
Real Madrid statement
After the tests carried out today on our player Antonio Rüdiger by the Real Madrid Medical Services He has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the vastus lateralis of the left thigh. Evolution pending.
How long will you be out?
Based on the type of injury he has and despite the fact that the club has not certified a specific return, It is estimated that the German will be out for around two weeks.
What game is lost?
Mainly the Girona match this afternoon, which was of utmost importance. Furthermore, it is expected that He will not be against Leipzig in the Champions Leaguenor the next league match against Rayo Vallecano.
Who will take his place?
With Alaba, Militao out, now Nacho is also injured, and with Rüdiger's injury, Ancelotti will have to juggle defense, but they are expected to play Tchouameni and Carvajal as center backs.
