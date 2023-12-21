A shooting occurred at the headquarters of the University of Prague on Jana Palacha Square in the old town. Based on initial information, there are “dead and injured people” on site. We learn this from the X account of the police of the Czech Republic.

According to information from the Czech broadcaster CTK, the faculty of philosophy is interested. Some people present in the university are locked in the classrooms, others have been evacuated. The police closed the entire area around Jan Palach square, blocked traffic and diverted trams and buses. The authorities have invited citizens not to linger near the square and not to go out. The police intervention is still ongoing. Interior Minister Vít Rakusan will also go to the site.