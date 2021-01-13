The American Vice President opposes the Democrats: He does not want to declare Donald Trump unfit for office. In his view, this would set a terrible precedent.

D.he American Vice President Mike Pence rejects the immediate removal of Donald Trump. In a letter to the Chairwoman of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, Pence announced that he would not apply the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. Pence and the cabinet could have the president declared unfit for office, immediately taking power away from him. But that was not in the best interests of the country, wrote Pence. It would only set a terrible precedent.

After Trump supporters storm the Capitol, the Democrats are pressing for a swift disempowerment of the already voted out president, who will hand over office to Democrat Joe Biden on January 20. Trump is accused of fueling the recent riots in the parliament building with several dead.

