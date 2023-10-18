The Palestinian president maintains that Israel “has crossed all red lines”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has assured that Israel “has crossed all red lines” after the attack on the Al Ahli hospital, located in the north of the Gaza Strip, which left more than 500 dead.

Abbas, while chairing an urgent meeting of senior Palestinian officials after his return from Jordan, assured that they will not allow the Israeli authorities “to escape responsibility and punishment.”

“Given this tragedy that occurred tonight, and out of concern for our people, I decided to shorten my visit and return to the homeland to be among my people in this great test,” he declared in reference to the cancellation of the summit that was scheduled in the Jordanian capital, Amman, together with the American president, Joe Biden, and the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattá al Sisi.