Very different Christmases are those that the singer faces Rafaelwho remains admitted to the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid after suffering a stroke while recording an interview on the Broncano program on Spanish Television.

A day before, with Pablo Motos, what seemed like a problem of cognitive deterioration was already glimpsed. Although the information they disseminate arrives in dribs and drabs, everything suggests that his current illness It could have some kind of relationship with the liver transplant he underwent in 2003. A surgery that was a complete success and from which the man from Jaén began to have healthier habits.

Raphael is optimistic but wanting to leave the hospital and return home to his loved ones, although the behavior of his children and Natalia Figueroa, his wife, is more than admirable. Jacobo, his less media-friendly son, is being especially generous in sharing the singer’s progress. It is he who has confirmed that Raphael will not be discharged in the coming days, so he will have to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas in the hospital. It is expected, however, that the singer I can be discharged, if all goes well, next Friday, December 27.

Sources close to the family admit that The recovery will be complex, slow and could make it difficult to return to the stage. The concern is evident, despite the attempt to convey a little more calm to the reporters stationed at the doors of the hospital center. It is a mandate, order or request from Raphael who has always had control of the information that reaches the press. And so it will continue to be.

The bureaucracy they have had to face after the cancellation of the shows they had planned deserves a separate line. According to the sources consulted, The insurance contracted will cover all expenses derived from the situation, avoiding major headaches for the singer and his team.