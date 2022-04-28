Ibrahimovic and Balotelli are just two of the many champions represented by Mino Raiola: the world of European football is in mourning

The news of the death of Mino Raiola. The sports agent, agent of some of the greatest footballers in recent history, died at the age of 54. Last January he was hospitalized and operated on at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he ended up in intensive care for complications related to a pulmonary disease.

A shocking news which in the last few minutes has hit the world of sport practically worldwide, in particular that of soccer.

Carmina Raiola, known by all by the nickname of Mino, died forever at the age of alone 54 years old. The news spread in the last few minutes after a report at the TgLa7.

The sports attorney was in critical conditions for some time now. Precisely since the beginning of January of this year, when he was hospitalized and urgently operated for one lung pathology.

His collaborators and also the hospital staff, headed by Alberto Zangrillo, had spoken of a planned hospitalization and surgery. However, the Bild he had stated that it was necessary to be admitted to intensive care due to the sudden worsening of his condition.

The career of Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola was born in Nocera Inferiore, in CampaniaNovember 4, 1967. A few months after his birth, his family emigrated, naturally with him in tow, to Haarlemin the Netherlands.

In Holland Mino graduated from classical high school and enrolled at the university, attending the faculty of law.

He attempted a football career, but quit at 18, dedicating himself to his first, small jobs from business owner.

At the age of 20 he founded his own first brokerage company, the Intermezzo. In the meantime he also holds the position of sporting director of the Haarlem team.

Starts to to represent some Dutch footballers and, thanks to his skills, he manages to find excellent signings for them both at home and abroad.

Later it becomes a official FIFA agent and, since then, that will be his only activity.

Throughout his career, he has represented and oversaw the transfers of some of the best footballers in all of Europe. Just to name a few, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Frank Rijkaard, Pavel NedvedZlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Mario Balotelli, Robinho e Matthijs de Ligt.