Breaking News Live: After Hyderabad, now the financial capital of the country, Mumbai and adjoining Pune is wreaking havoc. There has been heavy rain in Mumbai overnight. After which water has been filled in many areas. This rain has devastated the people of Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

Lower areas of Mumbai including Lower Parel, Hindmata, King Circle have also been flooded. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert regarding rain. According to the Meteorological Department, Mumbai may receive 2-3 cm of rain every hour.

A look at other news

On the third day of investigation in the Hathras case, the CBI can inquire today about the accused and the doctors treating the victim. The CBI had yesterday questioned the victim’s family for 6 and a half hours.

Concessions given under unlock 5 by the central government will start in many states from today. In Unlock 5, the central government has allowed theaters to open with certain conditions. These cinemas will be opened today for the first time since the lockdown.

Also read-

Unlock 5 begins to operate in the country today, Gulzar will be in theaters after 7 months, viewers will have to follow these rules

Hathras case: CBI can interrogate four accused in Aligarh jail today