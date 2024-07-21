In surprising news, the Daily Mail Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne are reportedly on the verge of parting ways. The talented Belgian midfielder has reached a full agreement with Al-Ittihad, with the only thing left pending is an agreement between the two clubs to formalise the transfer. De Bruyne, who still has a year left on his contract with Manchester City, is ready to embark on a new adventure in the Saudi league.
A few weeks ago, De Bruyne did not hide his interest in this offer, describing it as a unique opportunity to secure his financial future. “It’s a golden opportunity to earn money and I have to think about my future,” said the player, hinting at his possible departure from the English club.
De Bruyne’s departure would mark the end of an era at Manchester City, where he has been a key player under Guardiola. Since joining the club in 2015, De Bruyne has been instrumental in winning multiple titles, including the Premier League and Champions League. His vision, assisting ability and leadership skills have made him one of the best midfielders in the world.
The deal with Al-Ittihad represents a significant career change for De Bruyne, who will join a growing list of European football stars who have opted to play in the Saudi league. The move will also reflect the growing appeal and financial power of Middle Eastern clubs, capable of attracting elite players.
As Manchester City fans prepare to say goodbye to one of their biggest stars, the football world is watching closely for the next moves in this important transfer.
