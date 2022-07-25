All the major clubs are currently trying to make the most of the transfer window to boost their squads for next season.
One of the names that comes to the fore as one of the most interesting for those who want to hire defenders is that of Jules Koundé. The 23-year-old Frenchman is a central defender who promises a lot and because of his physical prowess, speed and also his range of resources as a defensive player, he is right now on the wish list of big clubs such as FC Barcelona and Chelsea.
Throughout the transfer window, Barça and Chelsea have been the protagonists of a pulse-to-pull race in order to acquire the player’s services. Chelsea held top spot for a while, however Barcelona now look to come back strong and leave them as the top contender in the Koundé race.
From England, some media and journalists have reported that Chelsea lost strength and that little by little they see themselves further away from achieving the signing “as Barcelona refuse to end the chase“, as pointed out by the newspaper ‘The Guardian’.
Barça would be offering Sevilla 50 million plus 10 million more in variables. The will of the player is what, apparently, has played in favor of Barça.
