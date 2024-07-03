He Hurricane Beryl continues its journey through the Caribbean Sea heading to Mexican territory, where it is expected that touch ground between the night of Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.

Since its formation on June 29, the Hurricane Beryl It represented a threat to Mexico, because the forecast of its trajectory ends in a impact on land on the coasts of Quintana Roo.

However, it now represents a double risk for Mexico, as it is expected that landfall in Quintana Roo between Thursday and Friday, and subsequently makes landfall again on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz between Sunday and Monday.

LIVE via satellite: Hurricane Beryl’s trajectory