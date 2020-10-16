Breaking News Hindi LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will issue a commemorative coin of 75 rupees at 11 am today to mark the 75th anniversary of the Agriculture and Food Organization (FAO). A case has been registered against 33 in the firing case in Ballia, UP. While 5 accused were arrested yesterday. Welcome to the breaking section of ABP News for other big news. Stay tuned for updates.
Other big news-
- Supreme Court hearing on the issue of burning straw in Punjab-Haryana Will do. The petitioner has demanded strict action to prevent the farmers from this. Last year, the court had said that action should be taken against the police and administration officials for burning stubble in an area, but this year also such incidents are happening.
- CBI investigation in Hathras case is going on On Thursday, the third day of the investigation, the CBI team reached the house of the accused and questioned for about three hours. During more than 3 hours, the CBI questioned the family members of the accused. From the house of the accused, the CBI came out with all the documents and evidence in sealed envelopes. The CBI also took away Lavkush’s clothes.
