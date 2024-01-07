Later, in the field in which he moves best, on the field of play, the PSG star scored a hat-trick in his team's 9-0 victory against the modest US Revel, from the French sixth division. , in a match corresponding to the French Cup. But that would not be all because, in the last hours of Sunday, Santiago Aouna, journalist from Footmercato, a French website specialized in transfers, revealed that finally Mbappé reached an agreement to join the ranks of Real Madrid when his contract in France ends.

🚨EXCL: ⚪️🇫🇷 #League | ❗️ Kylian Mbappé will rejoin Real Madrid in the next season ✍️💣 ▶️ Un accord a été trouvé ces derniers jours avec l'attaquant français 🔐 Avec @sebnonda https://t.co/utOlZ1dfgD pic.twitter.com/zrohH6MIs9 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 7, 2024