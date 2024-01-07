A more than eventful Sunday for Kyllian Mbappé: first, the British media The Times had assured that the forward looked favorably on the possibility of continuing his career in the Premier League.
Later, in the field in which he moves best, on the field of play, the PSG star scored a hat-trick in his team's 9-0 victory against the modest US Revel, from the French sixth division. , in a match corresponding to the French Cup. But that would not be all because, in the last hours of Sunday, Santiago Aouna, journalist from Footmercato, a French website specialized in transfers, revealed that finally Mbappé reached an agreement to join the ranks of Real Madrid when his contract in France ends.
When does Kyllian Mbappé's contract at Paris Saint Germain end?
Mbappé has a contract with PSG until June 2024. According to the most recent information, from that moment on the player will join Real Madrid.
Just a few days ago, after winning the French Super Cup, Mbappé had declared that his future was still unclear: I have an agreement with president Nasser Al Khelaifi so both parties are protected in this situation. “The focus is on the team, not on my future.”
If this information is confirmed, Florentino Pérez will have won a “battle” that he has been fighting for many years. It is worth saying that the president of Real Madrid tried to sign Mbappé for the first time in 2017, when he was just 18 years old.
