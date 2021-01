TODAY IN AS, ON THE COVER: “SEVILLA HAS A PRIZE”

The final of the Spanish Super Cup in La Cartuja will begin at 9:00 p.m. and will decide which team wins the first trophy of 2021. Barcelona and Athletic arrive with doubts and the award would act as a balm. The doubtful signings of Real Madrid, the interesting day of the Cup, the great triumph of Atleti in the women’s Super Cup and the sad death of Sergi Mingote complete the front page news of this January 17, 2021 in Diario AS.