Costco, one of the most recognized chain stores worldwide, Sam’s Club’s main competitor as it is a type of price club store, is distinguished by offering a wide variety of products ranging from food and drinks to technology items and furniture. This store has established itself as an ideal ally for those who want to become independent, remodel or furnish their home.thanks to its diverse offering and the attractive weekly promotions it presents.

This time, for just a few days, the company that operates through members with a current membership, Costco, is presenting an unmissable offer for cooking lovers. Until July 14, you can purchase the Kirkland Signature 12-Piece Heavy Duty Anodized Aluminum Cookware Set at a special price. The original price of $2,999.00 has been reduced to $2,399.00, and best of all, the price is $2,999.00. Shipping is included so if you order online you don’t have to worry about transportation.

One of the most prominent brands within Costco is Kirkland Signature, known for its quality and competitive price. This brand, exclusive to customers with a current membership, covers a wide range of products, including food, personal care products, clothing, and household items. Kirkland Signature has earned the trust of consumers by offering products that combine performance, durability and style, at affordable prices.

Characteristics

◉ Interior and Exterior Surface with Non-Stick Coating: Makes cleaning easier and allows you to cook with less oil, promoting healthier eating.

◉ Saucepans with Drainer: Practical and functional for cooking and draining food without complications.

◉ Tempered Glass Lids: Allow you to view the cooking process without having to lift the lid, maintaining heat and flavors.

◉ Oven Safe: Versatility in the kitchen as it can be used on both the stovetop and in the oven to prepare a variety of dishes.

◉ Note: This cookware set does not include additional accessories.

Specifications:

◉ Brand: Kirkland Signature

◉ Type: Cookware

◉ Quantity: 12 pieces