PUBLIC health chiefs have allowed further easing of restrictions to go ahead as Gibraltar reported no active COVID-19 cases among residents today.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announced the news everyone was waiting for this afternoon along with Minister for Health Samantha Sacramento.

There are still two self-isolated cases in Gibraltar who are visitors and two non-residents who are also positive but no-one locally in hospital.

As a result, the government will now allow people to get together in public areas without any limits on numbers from April 16.

Masks will no longer have to be worn in any public place, gym, restaurant or bar.

Mask-wearing will still be enforced in shops and on public transport, although shop-workers can now revert to a single mask instead of a double one.

They will be able to do without a mask once they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The government is allowing all public events to go ahead too, although a negative test result might be needed for access.

There will be no restrictions on the amount of people who can eat at local restaurants either.

However, restaurants and bars will still need to take details from people who eat there for contact tracing purposes.

Operation Freedom

As from April 16, anyone who has had casual contact with a COVID-19 case will no longer need to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated.

Masks will continue to be used in schools, although this requirement might end in a few weeks too.

Picardo said that despite the easing of restrictions, there were still far less tourists in Gibraltar than before.

Because of this, 30% of businesses’ normal income will be paid for this month, 20% in May and 10% in June.

Officials will look into special support for the hardest hit businesses, including doing away with rates and import duty.

The relaxation comes after Minister Sacramento announced that 85% of the population was now vaccinated and 98% of the elderly.

“The announcements I am making today I know will please many people,” said Picardo.

“They certainly are a source of great joy for my colleagues in Government and for me as Chief Minister.

“But we must always be mindful that COVID continues to lurk amongst us.”