If Paris’s Place de la Concorde could talk, it might recall the guillotine and the heads it saw fall while it was the Place de la Révolution, the arrival of the Luxor Obelisk from Egypt in 1836, and some of the virtuous souls who have walked the Champs-Élysées. After the 2024 Olympic Games, France’s second-largest square will be able to say that it has been revolutionized once again. It was there that breaking — a street dance that is part of hip-hop and was created in New York by young black and Latino people 50 years ago — was inaugurated as an Olympic sport.

This is not the first time that the Paris Olympics have featured unusual Olympic disciplines. In 1900 there was pigeon shooting and hot-air balloon racing, and in 1924 Igor Stravinsky was part of the jury that determined that none of the musical composition works deserved a medal. The difficulty of evaluating the arts with the same objectivity as sports led to their withdrawal from the Olympics after 1948. At this year’s event, the breaking judges evaluated musicality, originality, technique, execution and vocabulary. They determined that Japanese B-Girl Ami defeated Lithuanian Nicka to take gold, while bronze went to China’s 671. In the men’s category, Canadian B-Boy Phil Wizard won, Frenchman Danny Dann took silver and Victor from the United States came third.

The Olympic Committee decided in 2014 that, starting with the Tokyo 2020 Games, each host could nominate a few additional sports. While the World Dance Sport Federation (WSDF) proposed ballroom dancing, Paris opted for breaking, which had been a smash hit at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games and could attract new, younger spectators, as skateboarding did in its 2021 debut.

It’s an unlikely story. Once Jamaican DJ Kool Herc realized that the most percussive sections of each song were the ones that powered the Bronx parties he hosted in the early 1970s, he began extending them with two turntables and two identical vinyls, so that no one would stop dancing. Those moments, when the drums intensified, were the breaks, and the dancing that accompanied them was dubbed breaking. Robert Moses’ urban planning policies had taken almost everything from the Bronx, a forgotten borough that was burning in flames, stricken by poverty. But at those neighborhood parties, in the intensity of that countercultural movement that would later be known as hip-hop, the teenagers who invented acrobatics to the rhythm of James Brown’s breaks had something that could not be taken away from them.

A B-Boy dances during a battle in the Bronx, New York, in the summer of 1983. Ricky Flores (Getty Images)

There is some ritual violence in every sport, especially the Olympics, which pit entire nations against each other. Hip-hop was an antidote to gang wars: instead of killing your enemy, why not beat him by dancing with more style than he does, with a louder sound system, painting your name higher up or with sharper rhymes? That’s why they call them “break battles,” a warlike title that retains that spirit of fierce competition. “Breaking, as part of hip-hop, gives young people an option to get away from the harshest street realities. It activates your curiosity, helps you with your self-esteem and leads you to overcome your limits, to grow,” Venezuelan B-Boy (break dancer) Salo, who represents the crews (or breaking collectives) of Flying Legs and Funk Warriors. “How could something like this not be special? It’s unique!”

There were already international breaking tournaments since the nineties, after films like Wild Style (1983), Flashdance (1983) and Beat Street (1984) exported hip-hop to all continents. Bogota B-girl Dylor, who represents the Hip-Hop Circle, explains that “although the practice of breaking is universal, each country has developed its own language, a style. It is not the same to see someone from France dancing as it is to see someone from Japan as it is to see someone from the United States.”

In Bogotá, the first breakers met at the Embajador cinema in 1984. Young people who had been disco dancing in mini-clubs five years earlier, and others who were just starting out, shared knowledge and polished their skills on the marble floor, the turns they had copied from those movies, until the security guards chased them away with buckets of water. Breaking became a media phenomenon, and movements such as the headspins, windmills either freezes They even made it to iconic Colombian television programs of the eighties such as Dance the rumbaanimated by Alfonso Lizarazo. The Bone Breakers were one of the first crews which emerged in Bogotá during that golden age. B-boy Flip Master, one of its founders, maintains that since then it was already being said “that breaking should be part of an international sports competition, because it has demands like any other high-performance sport.”

Hip-hop’s relationship with institutional power has been fraught from the start. And it has become entangled as its marginality has overlapped with the momentum it has acquired as a market, business or consumer good, or as one of the most important cultural forces of the last 30 years. That Snoop Dogg was chosen to carry the Olympic torch can be read as an undeniable triumph of hip-hop or proof that it has become harmless, depending on who you ask. Breaking was announced as an Olympic sport in December 2020, and so a big question arose: how to ensure that the rebellious essence is not watered down by the solemnity of the five rings? Halfway through her first battle, B-girl Talash, who escaped from Afghanistan and took refuge in Spain, showed a message on her cape that read “Free Afghan Women,” and was instantly disqualified: the Olympics prohibit political statements. So what is breaking?

B-Girl Talash of the Refugee Olympic Team during her first battle at the Paris Olympics. Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)

Still, B-boy Reztless, from the crew From Medellin, Rest In Beats, highlights that the battles in Paris, a city that breathes hip-hop, felt authentic. “The Olympics adapted to breaking, not the other way around. They had all the atmosphere of a battle, even the rivalry and competition, which cannot be lost. There were gestures of cutting off heads or smoking the other, all to say: ‘I am the best!’ The authenticity of breaking also comes from the music, the backbone. Bogota-born DJ Fresh, a B-boy in his youth and one of the first architects of Colombian hip-hop, highlighted that DJ Fleg and DJ Plash knew how to choose songs representative of the culture, such as “Judgement Day” by Method Man or “The Mexican” by Babe Ruth, and other rap and funk classics that strengthened the personality of the event.

Almost all the B-boys and B-girls that EL PAÍS spoke to highlighted the high level of the competition and the participants, but Flip Master was not satisfied: “It was just a summary of the breaking, we did not see all their strength, their movements and their creativity.”

The balance, in any case, is positive, especially with the goal of being able to make a living with breaking, making it more than a hobby. This is how B-girl Cielo, from the crew Argentina SuperPoderosas: “We have been fighting for many years to make this artistic-sporting discipline visible and valued. The fact that such hierarchical institutions accept it seems to me a great success. Being able to be side by side with the best athletes in the world only brings growth.” And Dylor remembers that it was enough for breaking to be part of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires to see changes. “Governments paid more attention to breaking, they invested in events and trips,” he says. “That is a very big advantage.”

Despite this, Cielo has one criticism for the Olympics and the WSDF: the failure to listen to the breakers. “The breaking community was poorly represented in the qualifiers. There was little information and no possibility of co-creating the guidelines according to the needs of each region. In Latin America there are a huge number of dancers, but we didn’t have a say.” Of the 80 breakers who participated in the qualifiers prior to the Olympics, only four were South American. “Hopefully later we will have the opportunity to qualify and have a proper battle,” adds Flip Master.

Breaking will not be part of Los Angeles 2028; baseball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash will make their debut. Although it could return in Brisbane 2032, its future does not depend on that approval. It will live on in squares and cities around the world. To strengthen it, Reztless sees skateboarding, with its brands and sponsorships, as an interesting model. “There will be some breakers who want to be institutional, and others who just want to be institutional. underground. It is also possible to have one foot in and one foot out, depending on the game you want to play. Why not dream of a break brand that becomes important? The task of the movement is to continue creating industry while preserving the essence.”

