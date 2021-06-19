Diederik Samsom was mentioned in a conversation in The Hague this week. People who look ahead to the new cabinet are quick to talk about the significant climate and energy task ahead, and the realization is ripening that a Minister of Climate and Energy Transition with special powers will be needed for this.

Samsom is not a bad option then. He started at Greenpeace as a climate activist, has extensive experience in The Hague and is now head of cabinet to European climate commissioner Frans Timmermans.

In addition, the view is also growing in the center right that climate and energy transition are an opportunity, not a threat.

It is true that the House still has enough climate skeptics (Wilders, Baudet, Eerdmans) but now also a conservative like Boris Johnson has recently set his climate goals. sharpened (78 percent CO 2 -reduction in 2035; The Netherlands: 50 percent in 2030, 98 percent in 2050), they see in VVD and CDA that offensive climate policy can no longer be reversed.

So I briefly asked Samsom about the story, where he emphasized how fond he is of his current job in Brussels.

At the same time, I asked PvdA prominent figures whether they were familiar with the idea of ​​a ‘super minister’ Samsom in Rutte IV, and indeed: they were.

It was particularly striking that they expressed the advice or the hope that their former party leader will let this opportunity pass him by.

And of course you could say: why a PvdA minister? It is by no means certain that this party will rule.

In fact, there are many indications that VVD and CDA have won with PvdA and GroenLinks, who only want to form a cabinet together.

Although D66 leader Sigrid Kaag does not formally deviate from her preference for a cabinet with PvdA and GroenLinks, you hear in her party that it is ‘a political fact’ that VVD and CDA continue their opposition to this. At the same time, VVD attempts to separate PvdA and GroenLinks fail.

Behold the standstill in the formation. It has everything that informateur Mariëtte Hamer will send her final report with an open end to the House next week. And the question is: what then?

Now rather daring solutions for an ‘impossible’ formation have been devised. The most spectacular: a formateur from the largest party who ‘breaks in’ on refusing parties. This is how the Den Uyl cabinet came into being in 1973: prominent figures of confessional origin (ARP, KVP) who accepted a ministerial position under PvdA leader Den Uyl, thus presenting their parties with a fait accompli.

Hence the Samsom idea. A milder variant was tried in 2012, when the PvdA offered former GroenLinks leader Femke Halsema a ministerial position in Rutte II (VVD-PvdA). However, a burglary also carries risks: anyone who forces parties to participate in government will never be fully trusted.

So that speculation about this also signifies despair. This has known causes – the motion of censure against Mark Rutte on April 1, the conditions in the CDA, the CU blockade against Rutte, the PvdA-GL bloc.

This created the strange situation that parties in this formation sometimes campaign harder against each other than earlier in the campaign itself.

It is clear that Rutte is also more difficult than is often seen. A VVD member explained in detail this week how the loyalty of the party cadres limits Rutte’s room for maneuver after 1 April.

The attitude in the VVD, he said, is: we are not going to see the parties that wanted to catch Mark now run off with the loot.

Moreover, classic VVD themes (migration, security, taxes) are low on the agenda in The Hague and high-ranking subjects (climate, nitrogen, housing construction, labor market) have a left-wing image – something that VVD members have little interest in.

For example, Rutte can move much less than the foreman of the largest party normally does in a formation, while the relationship with Kaag also remains cool.

I recently heard that the parallel with the formation of 1981 circulates in the Council of State, the advisory body that brings together a lot of experience with government formation.

Then Jan Terlouw, just like Kaag this year, achieved a spectacular victory for D66 concepts (17 seats), after which he forced through his attitude that the fighting cocks Van Agt (CDA) and Den Uyl came together in a cabinet. This fell within a year and Terlouw suffered a resounding defeat, he wrote a famous book about it: To 17 seats and back.

A similar shortcoming as with a burglary: force coalition partners to an undesirable outcome and you will get the hang of it.

It explains why a coalition of VVD, CDA, D66 and CU is probably the most promising outcome – with two alternatives: a cabinet formed after a burglary at one left-wing party, or a minority cabinet.

This requires that the CDA finds itself again. Wopke Hoekstra aims for co-rule, but the legacy of Omtzigt’s departure and the contents of his memo will probably not be easily erased. Thus, important questions about the party’s sugar daddy and his potential influence on the party program remained unanswered this week – leaving an uneasy impression.

At the start of a nightly meeting last year, Wouter Koolmees said: people, I’m tired, when I get out of my mind you’ll know why.

A charming solution to a problem that politicians rarely mention but that has been troubling them for months: too many people involved in the two big themes – formation and corona – are dead tired. It is one of the reasons that Koolmees himself tells small circles that he will leave politics after this term.

And the system, as a facilitator of fragmentation, does not help with this. Someone pointed out this week that the Netherlands has now fallen into the Belgium/Iraq category due to the slow formation rate.

Political scientists have also been analyzing for years that confidence in democracy grows as more parties are represented in parliament. Professor of Political Science Joop van Holsteyn (Leiden) called the shatter this year in Loyalty therefore “a boon to democracy.”

But this formation underlines that the same fragmentation only complicates government formation. The House will soon have nineteen factions, and every coalition party that makes a compromise in parliament is immediately jumped by the electoral competition. We see the result: it is increasingly difficult for parties to make large commitments in a formation.

This creates the paradoxical situation that the fragmentation that political scientists applaud because it increases confidence in democracy undermines that same democracy: coalitions are more difficult to come about and, once formed, can perform less because they are so fragile – so that the aversion to ruling (middle ) parties continues to grow.

Seen in this way, this entire formation also has something of a wrong film. While the House and the negotiators talked for months about a new, open administrative culture, the same House conducted zero debates about the system that contributed to this closed administrative culture.

In other words: making agreements about a new administrative culture, while at the same time maintaining the current system, is the same as making Samsom Minister of Climate and building ten new coal-fired power stations at the same time. And then complain that Belgium has a worthless climate policy.

